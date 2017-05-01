18,000 Canadian Hockey Fans Belt Out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' When Anthem Singer's Mic Fails

The competition was on between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers once the puck dropped, but Canadian hockey fans didn’t hesitate to pick up singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” when technical problems arose.

Before game three of the Western Conference Second Round in the NHL playoffs on Sunday, country singer Brett Kissel’s microphone malfunctioned. However, the 18,000 Oilers supporters at Rogers Place stepped up and sang every word of the American national anthem in a moving moment.

“Mic didn’t work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries,” Kissel tweeted afterwards. “The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry.”

The singer even tweeted to Ellen DeGeneres to call attention to the heartwarming moment.

“Hey @TheEllenShow! Gotta give mad props to the fans in Edmonton for bailing me out & singing the USA anthem!” he wrote on Twitter.

An incredible moment

When the mic doesn’t work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner...

...In Edmonton

#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6





Fans were also quick to praise the Canadian fans on social media.

“Americans: Please never take our neighbors up north for granted,” wrote one Twitter user. “Our beloved Canadians are a treasure and must be protected at all costs.”

“How nice are we Canadians? NICE ENOUGH FOR THE CROWD IN EDMONTON TO SING THE U.S. ANTHEM,” wrote another.

“COULD YOU IMAGINE AMERICA TRYING TO SING THE CANADIAN ANTHEM???” said former Bachelorette leading lady and Canadian Kaitlyn Bristow. “Way to go Edmonton.”

Anaheim went on to win 6-3, but Edmonton still has a 2-1 edge in games in the best-of-seven series.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com