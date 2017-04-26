Here are all 16 goals scored Wednesday in La Liga wins by Barcelona and Real Madrid

Fresh off an emphatic and cathartic 3-2 El Clasico win on Sunday, Barcelona, newly in first place in La Liga after trailing Real Madrid for months, didn’t exactly break stride on Wednesday.
Luis Enrique’s men, who won’t win a major trophy unless they win the league this season after a Champions League quarterfinal exit at the hands of Juventus, strolled to an unambiguous 7-1 win over Osasuna.
Spare a thought for Osasuna, in last place or thereabouts for almost the entire season, and already saddled with the most goals conceded going into the Camp Nou. They were officially relegated on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi celebrated his 500th goal from Sunday with two more. And Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer, the pricey but underwhelming signings from Valencia last summer, each got a pair of goals as well.
But the headline might be Javier Mascherano getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. It was the defender’s first goal for Barcelona, coming on his 319th appearance. It was also just the second league goal of his long club career, now in its 17th season.
Messi, of course, got the scoring started by intercepting a bad pass in the back by Osasuna and scampering off with it before lobbing Salvatore Sigiru with the awkwardly bouncing ball.
@TeamMessi wins back possession and goes it alone to put @FCBarcelona in front. 1-0. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/C43eniIZkV
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
Next, Andre Gomes finished off a nice play.
GOLAZO!@aftgomes sticks one to the haters with a stunning first-time finish. @FCBarcelona 2-0 @CAOsasuna. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/6m7cYyrjmO
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
The 2-0 halftime score was respectable. Indeed, Osasuna seemed to be making a game of it just two minutes into the second half when Robert Torres whirled in a free kick.
Roberto Torres wrong foots @mterstegen1 with a dead ball to pull @CAOsasuna within a goal of @FCBarcelona. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/SH1YXLMD3i
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
But that illusion was summarily shattered from the 57th to the 67th minute when Barca ran up the score by four more goals.
Gomes latched into the rebound from a corner.
A rare sentence in the English language: @aftgomes nets his second goal of the match. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/RiKqK8ovey
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
Messi got another with a long blast.
Messsssssssiiiiii!!!!
Hold your horses Andre Gomes, nobody steals @TeamMessi's spotlight! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/7IR1liAPA9
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
Alcacer got a scrappy goal.
And now @paco93alcacer is getting involved! @FCBarcelona 5-1 @CAOsasuna. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/rhIPqh4MJU
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
And Mascherano got to relish his long-overdue glory.
THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS!!!@Mascherano joins in with his FIRST ever goal for @FCBarcelona! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/qLTWhDvsfH
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
By then, Luis Enrique pulled Messi, with none of the MSN now on the field. Luis Suarez had been rested and Neymar is still suspended.
That left Alcacer plenty of room to round the hapless Sirigu and roll in Barcelona’s seventh goal in the late going.
@paco93alcacer rounds Sirigu and dumps further salt in the gaping @CAOsasuna wound. 7-1. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/OTk4nKPWDQ
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017
While the game ensured relegation for Osasuna, Barca secured first place for a little while longer.
A few hours later, in La Coruna on the northern tip of Spain, Real Madrid had its own chance to gain its 76th, 77th and 78th points and move back alongside Barcelona at the top of the table – and with a game in hand, no less. Barca retains the mathematical lead because of its head-to-head advantage, which is the first tiebreaker.
Against Deportivo, Real manager Zinedine Zidane took a very different approach to Luis Enrique and switched out nine of 11 Clasico starters, only leaving Nacho and Marcelo in the lineup – probably because of injury woes to the back line. Granted, he has Champions League semifinals to worry about.
It hardly hurt him. Just 54 seconds in Alvaro Morata scored with a nice finish.
¡GOOOOL! ¡No nos dejan respirar! @AlvaroMorata ya abre el marcador en menos de un minuto pic.twitter.com/K47sXaTkuJ
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
James Rodriguez got a second before 14 minutes.
¡GOOOOL! @jamesdrodriguez se asocia con @Lucasvazquez91 y pone el 2-0 a favor del @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/zbnPqI6NZl
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
Depor got one from Florin Andone after half an hour.
¡GOOOOL! El @RCDeportivo reacciona y @FlorinAndone11 descuenta para el local pic.twitter.com/JcBIDgwzvl
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
But Lucas Vazquez restored the two-goal lead before the break.
¡GOOOOL! El @realmadrid no se rinde y @Lucasvazquez91 vuelve a aumentar la ventaja para los merengues pic.twitter.com/NIQ10Ue3NY
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
In the 66th minute, James made it a brace, fed by the selfless Morata.
¡GOOOOL! @AlvaroMorata le pone un gran pase a @jamesdrodriguez, quien aprovecha y sella su doblete pic.twitter.com/LVt1M8kFN6
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
And Vazquez likewise teed up Isco for the fifth.
¡GOOOOL! Y ahora es @isco_alarcon quien aparece en el marcador para sellar la ????️ del @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/f9cHrLhUqa
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
Depor got another from Joselu.
¡GOOOOL! @JoseluMato9 pone de cabeza el segundo del @RCDeportivo pic.twitter.com/z9T5lAWGmc
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
But it was much too little and far too late. Especially as the substitute Casemiro scored a second goal in two games from his deep role as holding midfielder to make it six with a long shot.
¡GOOOOL! ¿⚽️ o ????? Un potente remate de @Casemiro y la complicidad del portero ponen el 6-2 para el @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Dbg2hCYbm2
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017
This retained the status quo in Spain with four games left to play for Barcelona and five for Real Madrid.
But then again, it was also a good bit of business for Real in its pursuit of a first league title in five years. After all, with that precious game in hand, every round of games knocked off the ledger is to Los Blancos’ advantage.
Real Madrid, in spite of the Clasico loss, remains the favorite.
Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.
