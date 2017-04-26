Here are all 16 goals scored Wednesday in La Liga wins by Barcelona and Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Sirigu kept taking the ball out of his net at Barca. (Getty Images)

Fresh off an emphatic and cathartic 3-2 El Clasico win on Sunday, Barcelona, newly in first place in La Liga after trailing Real Madrid for months, didn’t exactly break stride on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s men, who won’t win a major trophy unless they win the league this season after a Champions League quarterfinal exit at the hands of Juventus, strolled to an unambiguous 7-1 win over Osasuna.

Spare a thought for Osasuna, in last place or thereabouts for almost the entire season, and already saddled with the most goals conceded going into the Camp Nou. They were officially relegated on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi celebrated his 500th goal from Sunday with two more. And Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer, the pricey but underwhelming signings from Valencia last summer, each got a pair of goals as well.

But the headline might be Javier Mascherano getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. It was the defender’s first goal for Barcelona, coming on his 319th appearance. It was also just the second league goal of his long club career, now in its 17th season.

Messi, of course, got the scoring started by intercepting a bad pass in the back by Osasuna and scampering off with it before lobbing Salvatore Sigiru with the awkwardly bouncing ball.

Shirts up, chests out!

@TeamMessi wins back possession and goes it alone to put @FCBarcelona in front. 1-0. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/C43eniIZkV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017





Next, Andre Gomes finished off a nice play.





The 2-0 halftime score was respectable. Indeed, Osasuna seemed to be making a game of it just two minutes into the second half when Robert Torres whirled in a free kick.

GAME ON!!! Roberto Torres wrong foots @mterstegen1 with a dead ball to pull @CAOsasuna within a goal of @FCBarcelona. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/SH1YXLMD3i — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017





But that illusion was summarily shattered from the 57th to the 67th minute when Barca ran up the score by four more goals.

Gomes latched into the rebound from a corner.

GOAL! A rare sentence in the English language: @aftgomes nets his second goal of the match. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/RiKqK8ovey — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017





Messi got another with a long blast.





Alcacer got a scrappy goal.





And Mascherano got to relish his long-overdue glory.

THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS!!!@Mascherano joins in with his FIRST ever goal for @FCBarcelona! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/qLTWhDvsfH — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017





By then, Luis Enrique pulled Messi, with none of the MSN now on the field. Luis Suarez had been rested and Neymar is still suspended.

That left Alcacer plenty of room to round the hapless Sirigu and roll in Barcelona’s seventh goal in the late going.





While the game ensured relegation for Osasuna, Barca secured first place for a little while longer.

A few hours later, in La Coruna on the northern tip of Spain, Real Madrid had its own chance to gain its 76th, 77th and 78th points and move back alongside Barcelona at the top of the table – and with a game in hand, no less. Barca retains the mathematical lead because of its head-to-head advantage, which is the first tiebreaker.

Against Deportivo, Real manager Zinedine Zidane took a very different approach to Luis Enrique and switched out nine of 11 Clasico starters, only leaving Nacho and Marcelo in the lineup – probably because of injury woes to the back line. Granted, he has Champions League semifinals to worry about.

It hardly hurt him. Just 54 seconds in Alvaro Morata scored with a nice finish.