12 takeaways as college basketball begins its stretch run

Twelve takeaways from a significant day in college basketball, as teams hit the stretch run toward March:

1. Kansas is addicted to drama. But Kansas also is addicted to winning.

The Jayhawks have won a dozen Big 12 games this season, virtually locking up a 13th consecutive league title in the process. But very little of it has come easily. The victory at Baylor was their ninth in league play by six points or fewer – including all of the past four. Last week, Kansas ended the game against West Virginia on a 14-0 run to pull out a miracle win, then followed that with a closing 8-0 run to beat Baylor.

While this might not be a dominant team, it is the most clutch group in the country. Kansas is brilliant in late-game situations, tough and savvy and never rattled no matter the scenario. The Jayhawks play like what they are: a veteran-laden team. Frank Mason has played 135 games in a Kansas uniform, Landen Lucas has played 115, Devonte’ Graham has played 93, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has played 87.

That kind of experience is gold in the modern college game, where often the most talented teams are the youngest. There isn’t much Kansas’ core group hasn’t seen or can’t handle.

Bill Self’s team has some limitations – not much depth and not much reliable size off the bench. There is a danger that Mason and Graham, who average 35.7 and 34.8 minutes per game, respectively, may wear down come March.

But good luck winning an elimination game against these guys.

2. Villanova and North Carolina staged a classic championship game last April. And both look like they have everything needed for a Final Four return engagement.

The Tar Heels maintained their lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference by pulverizing fading Virginia, 65-41. Justin Jackson was brilliant in the first half for Carolina and Kennedy Meeks was overpowering in the second half. Roy Williams’ team is deep, big and versatile offensively – and the Heels seem to be increasingly motivated defensively. Their home game against Louisville Wednesday could go a long way toward deciding who wins the ACC.

Villanova, meanwhile, closed a three-game road swing by throttling Seton Hall, 92-70. Total margin of victory in trips to Xavier, DePaul and Seton Hall: 51 points. It was ‘Nova’s fifth straight win by double digits. If Frank Mason isn’t your national Player of the Year, then perhaps Wildcats senior Josh Hart is. He’s scored in double figures 33 straight games, a streak that dates back to the first game of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

Last time two teams that played for the title both returned to the Final Four the following year: a decade ago (Florida and UCLA). If Villanova and North Carolina don’t wind up in the same region, it could happen this year.

3. Speaking of teams in the habit of winning big: Gonzaga had its 20th straight double-digit victory Saturday, pounding poor Pacific 82-61 and improving to 28-0. Only three teams have come within single digits of the Zags this season: Arizona, Florida and Iowa State, all NCAA tournament teams.

Pacific had no chance against Gonzaga’s overwhelming defense, which leads the nation in effective field-goal percentage allowed (41.5). The Zags’ length makes scoring inside arduous, and it frees their perimeter players to get out on shooters at the 3-point line.

Now just two games from a perfect regular season, Gonzaga will make a Thursday trip to 11-16 San Diego, then come home to face 19-9 BYU Saturday. The Cougars did win in Spokane last year, but they were a better team then and the 2016 Zags were not as good as this version.

4. Hero Ball remains a plague upon our nation.

Guards who wouldn’t give up the rock despite being double covered played major roles in a pair of Big 12 games Saturday. For Baylor, trailing by two with eight seconds left, Manu Lecomte kept the ball and took the last shot despite being stalked by both Frank Mason and Josh Jackson, with predictable results. Then West Virginia had a perfect chance to reprise Villanova’s championship-winning play at the end of regulation against Texas Tech – only to see Jevon Carter force up a shot instead of dishing off.

There were 4.6 seconds left in that one – just a tenth less than Villanova had against North Carolina – and Nathan Adrian was trailing the play in the Kris Jenkins role. But Carter wouldn’t be Ryan Arcidiacono and pass it to him, instead going 1-on-2 and missing. This one ended better than Baylor’s last shot, though – West Virginia won in overtime, and Carter finished with a season-high 24 points.

