The 12 most intriguing (or confusing) hires of the college basketball coaching carousel

Now that the college basketball coaching carousel has largely stopped spinning, it’s time to appraise what happened.

As is usually the case, basketball is simply a weirder landscape than football when it comes to hirings and firings. Coaches and athletic directors are more apt to do strange (or at least unpredictable) things. Which is how you end up with a Josh Pastner at Georgia Tech (off to a promising start) and a Kevin Stallings at Pittsburgh (blooming disaster).

Those two appraisals come with a year’s hindsight, of course. Twelve months from now we’ll know more about the moves that were made this spring. But for the moment, here are the 12 most intriguing 2017 hires in the sport:

Georgetown Hoyas

The hire: Patrick Ewing. The intrigue: School tries to get out of the 1980s but gets sucked back into its past after being turned down by several candidates.

That doesn’t mean the Ewing hire will fail, necessarily. It will be hugely dependent upon his completely untested ability to recruit and/or hire effective recruiters. Making inroads into the fertile “DMV” area and building relationships with the AAU kingpins will be Job No. 1 for Ewing and his staff. If he’s relying on Being Patrick Ewing, a name that will not sufficiently resonate with today’s teenagers, this isn’t likely to go well.

There are fewer concerns about Ewing’s coaching ability, after years as an NBA assistant. Player procurement will be the key.

Georgetown attempted to modernize its antiquated aura by firing John Thompson III, son of program patriarch John Thompson Jr. But the hiring follow-through wasn’t there – in part because Big John still casts a long shadow over the program, with an office in the practice facility that bears his name. Who wants to sign up for that?

Another member of the Thompson Extended Family, that’s who. Welcome back to the ‘80s, Georgetown. Good luck succeeding like it’s 1984 all over again.

Patrick Ewing at his introductory news conference. (AP) More

Missouri Tigers

The hire: Cuonzo Martin. The intrigue: Can instant talent injection translate to long-term success?

Martin wasted little time landing what might be the most talented recruit in school history in Michael Porter Jr., the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2017 according to Rivals.com. Martin followed that up with a commitment last week from three-star guard Blake Harris, furthering his raid on what had been Lorenzo Romar’s recruiting class at Washington.

For a program at an all-time low ebb, these are giddy times at Mizzou. But during what will almost assuredly be Porter’s one season on campus, how much impact will he have? Eventual No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons took LSU nowhere near the NCAA tournament in 2015-16, and potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz did the same at Washington in 2016-17.

One player for one season isn’t a cure-all. Martin will have to sustain the recruiting successes – and then coach them up when they arrive. For a guy with two NCAA tournament appearances in nine years as a head coach, there is some proving to do.

Indiana Hoosiers

The hire: Archie Miller. The intrigue: He’s good. Is he national championship good?

The last guy, Tom Crean, won two Big Ten titles. That wasn’t enough to keep his job. And that’s because a program with five national titles wants to get back to hanging big banners in the near future – or at least to playing in Final Fours, something Indiana last did in 2002.

When Butler (twice), George Mason, VCU, South Carolina, LSU, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State have all been to the Final Four more recently than Indiana, something is wrong. Time for Miller – long considered a rising superstar, who patiently waited for a Cadillac job – to make it right.

To do so, Miller must win the in-state recruiting battles Crean did not. He starts with a big one: Class of 2018 No. 3 prospect Romeo Langford of New Albany, Indiana., who is being hotly pursued by Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville and others in addition to the Hoosiers.

Read More