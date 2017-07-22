11 potential Kyrie Irving trade partners for the Cleveland Cavaliers

So Kyrie Irving is on the trading block. Not by Cleveland’s choice, but out of necessity after Irving reportedly met with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert last week and requested a trade. And now the Cavs must decide how to respond to Irving’s request.

Irving, at last week’s meeting, reportedly mentioned the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat as his preferred landing spots. But Irving has no control over his eventual destination. He does not have a no-trade clause, and is now at the mercy of Cleveland’s front office. The Cavs have no obligation to grant him his wish.

In fact, Cleveland has no obligation to trade Irving at all. But, at the very least, it seems soon-to-be new GM Koby Altman will explore his options. And the leading option, based on reports in the aftermath of the news breaking, appears to be a deal that would include one of, or both of, the Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

So we’ll discuss that possibility first, then descend into pure speculation. Because speculation, for the most part, is all we have right now.

Legitimate Potential Trade Partner No. 1: Knicks

Legitimate Potential Trade Partner No. 2: Suns



The following players and assets have been mentioned as pieces in a hypothetical two-way or three-way trade:

Irving

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony

Knicks future first-round pick(s)

Knicks rookie guard Frank Ntilikina

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe

Suns center Tyson Chandler

Suns forward T.J. Warren

Cavs guard Iman Shumpert

Cavs center Channing Frye

Speculation has run rampant, but there are several versions of this deal that have been tossed around. And to be clear, not all nine of those pieces would be included in a single deal; it would likely be some combination of between three and seven of them.

Every single possible deal involves the Cavs acquiring Anthony or Bledsoe — or both.

The Knicks, per ESPN’s Ian Begley, would not be willing to include Kristaps Porzingis in a deal for Irving, but might be willing to send Anthony and future first-round picks to Cleveland for the four-time All-Star point guard.

Or, the picks, and maybe Ntilikina, could go to Phoenix, Bledsoe would go to Cleveland, and role players and/or expiring contracts could be exchanged by the Cavs and Suns. The Knicks might also be forced to take on one expiring contract.

A separate deal that might not include the Knicks could see Irving head to Phoenix with Bledsoe coming back in the other direction. Such a deal would almost certainly require the Suns to send another role player to Cleveland along with Bledsoe, and take on at least one of the Frye or Shumpert contracts.

The Cavs have a complicated list of motivations here, and different versions of this deal would check off different boxes. Some would slash the team’s luxury tax bill. Others — the ones that net them both Anthony and Bledsoe — could be net positives for the 2017-18 season. Others could set them up for the future by re-stocking their barren cupboard of young players and draft picks.

One other consideration: If Irving is traded, the Cavs are in desperate need of a point guard. That’s one of the reasons they seemingly need Bledsoe in this hypothetical deal. But remember: Cleveland has reportedly been in serious talks with free agent point guard Derrick Rose this week. Rose would be a sizable downgrade from Irving, but if the Cavs believe he can be serviceable, and if their best trade offers provide significant upgrades at other positions, a point guard doesn’t necessarily have to be part of the deal.

Speculative Potential Trade Partner No. 1: Boston Celtics

If the Cavs want to do the closest thing possible to keeping Irving without actually keeping him, how about a Kyrie-Isaiah Thomas Swap?

Boston would have to add pieces to balance the salaries, but that’s not unreasonable. Irving is a more valuable piece than Thomas anyway. He comes with an extra year of control (Thomas is a free agent next summer; Irving can opt out in 2019) and is significantly younger (Irving is 25; Thomas is 28). This trade might have to work in a third team for salary purposes, and is unlikely because Boston seems set with its current roster, but there’s some sense behind the idea.

You know what would work salary-wise, though? Irving and Kevin Love for Thomas and Al Horford. Hmmm.

Speculative Potential Trade Partner No. 2: Washington Wizards

John Wall, Markieff Morris, Jason Smith and a couple salary makeweights for Irving and Kevin Love … Who says no?

