On the 10-year anniversary of Barry Bonds' home run record, a look at current players' Hall of Fame chances

Ten years ago today, Barry Bonds hit the 756th home run of his career. For a decade now, a known steroid user has owned arguably the most hallowed record in American sports. Incredibly, the world has continued to spin.

The moralists mew. The apologists excuse. Everyone else comes to that blissful place that recognizes an uneven playing field is not right but so-called performance-enhancing drugs are, in many cases, no more advantageous for a player than substances deemed legal by the sport. These days, PEDs are just another quarter in the outrage machine. Pop it in, turn the knob, manufacture hypocrisy so strong it might as well be on a cycle of Deca Durabolin.

Right or wrong, one segment of the population is slowly but surely turning on the matter. More than half the Hall of Fame voters last year gave Bonds a checkmark – up from just over a third two years earlier. Five years in, Bonds stands at 53.8 percent. Five years left, and 21.2 percent to go.

History says Bonds gets in, though his case is so unique it renders prior order moot. The Hall is a tricky, odd beast, and predicting who’s going to get in is the domain of fools.

Thankfully, the keeper of 10 Degrees majored in foolishness, minored in foolery and is willing to start off a column on the subject by saying he believes …

1. Jose Altuve will be a Hall of Famer someday. Now, this is awfully presumptive, seeing as Altuve is barely 27 years old, and neither scouts nor statisticians are consistently adept at projecting how a player is going to age.

Perhaps there is some prisoner-of-the-moment emotion at work here, too, because what Altuve has done over the last six weeks is otherworldly. On June 14, he was hitting .312/.381/.496 – an All-Star caliber line for anyone. Over the 42 games since, Altuve is hitting .439/.484/.676 and striking out in less than 9 percent of his plate appearances. The league-wide batting average is .255 and the strikeout rate is 22 percent.

With a .364/.424/.570 line, Altuve is cruising to his third batting title in four seasons, and while the Hall of Fame electorate today is skewing more toward on-base percentage as a marker, the ability to hit for average in a high-strikeout environment is evermore impressive. Altuve logged another three-hit game Sunday, his 21st this season. He’s got a good shot at the most since Ichiro Suzuki’s 34 en route to a record 262-hit season.

Altuve’s evolution from an Ichiro-like speed-and-singles player into a true rarity – the 1.000-OPSing second baseman, of which there have been just 10: Nap Lajoie, Joe Morgan, Jeff Kent and Rogers Hornsby seven times – could seal his candidacy as much as anything. There just aren’t a whole lot of great second basemen, and Altuve, particularly if he wins the American League MVP this season, could launch himself into that echelon. Of course, that means holding off Aaron Judge and hoping …

2. Mike Trout cuts out this whole Patriots-being-down-28-3 thing. Trout missed more than six weeks with a thumb injury – the same amount of time, practically, in which Altuve hit .433. And as much as that would seem to nullify his chances, here comes Trout, with another home run Sunday, with his slash line up to .343/.463/.703, which would be the highest single-season OPS since Bonds put up the highest of all time, 1.422, in 2004.

All of this is just another argument in favor of a point that may be unpopular but is difficult to dispute: Mike Trout is a Hall of Famer right now. No, he doesn’t have the 10 years of service necessary, so, technically, he can’t be. But what Trout has done in his seven seasons is so overwhelming, so otherworldly, that it would take a never-before-seen collapse to tarnish a résumé that sparkles like a diamond graded IF.

Trout has been the best player in baseball for six straight years. The only other player in history who can claim as much is Babe Ruth. The title is subjective, of course, but those inside front offices and on the field agree: Since his first full season, Trout has held it and nobody has proven himself good enough to take it away.

And so he joins six others who any reasonable person would agree are active players with no-doubt Hall of Fame careers. Ichiro Suzuki is nearing the end of his amazing career. Same with Carlos Beltran, whose longevity has given him the counting stats to match his underappreciated peak. Albert Pujols cinched his place long ago. Adrian Beltre did the same in theory, but his 3,000th hit ensured it. Clayton Kershaw’s incredible first decade was like Sandy Koufax, only better. And then there is …

