12 takeaways: Saquon Barkley, PSU stake claim as contenders with last-second win

Ten takeaways from Almost Saturday, a day when a number of seismic upsets were close to happening but ultimately didn’t:

1) Penn State’s heart-stopping, 21-19 victory on the last play at Iowa was the game of the year to date, and it could have long-lasting implications in the College Football Playoff and Big Ten races. The Nittany Lions’ 80-yard drive in the final 96 seconds will go down as one of the greatest in the school’s gilded history.

Quarterback Trace McSorley had an uneven night until it absolutely, positively had to happen. On the final drive he completed seven of 11 passes and had a 12-yard scramble, guiding the Nittany Lions in the midst of an Iowa City madhouse. The winning play was a McSorley strike to Juwan Johnson on a post route to the back of the end zone – where another Penn State wide receiver was in the same vicinity. That certainly didn’t seem to be by design, but hey, sometimes you need a little luck.

Until the final play, it looked like Iowa would reprise its massive home upset of Michigan from last year. Then McSorley fired his last bullet, and Johnson grabbed it for the first touchdown of his college career.

The defending Big Ten champions certainly didn’t have it easy in their first league game, but they’re 4-0 and all lofty goals remain in place. By the barest of margins.

2) Saquon Barkley’s Heisman Hurdle. On a day when the leading quarterback candidates for the Heisman Trophy didn’t help themselves, the best running back in the nation did plenty to boost his stock – most spectacularly the hurdle over an Iowa tackler on a third-down reception that kept alive a fourth-quarter drive.

Remember, the hurdle highlight went a long way for Lamar Jackson last year. And this one came at a much more crucial time in a closer game.

Saquon Barkley, right, is unable to stay in bounds as Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker watches during the first. (AP) More

Barkley was incredible against the tenacious Hawkeyes, churning out a school-record 358 all-purpose yards. He’d been fed a modest number of carries in three easy Penn State wins, just 38 for the season, plus 11 grabs. When the Nittany Lions needed to lean on him in a tense battle, Barkley was ready to take on the workload – 40 touches from scrimmage – and produce in a heroic manner.

With Mason Rudolph turnover-prone in a home loss to TCU, Sam Darnold throwing his seventh interception and Baker Mayfield pretty pedestrian by his standards in a shaky Oklahoma win over Baylor, the door was open for someone else to assume the Heisman pole position. Barkley just did.

3) Florida State’s star-crossed season is on the brink of ruin. The Seminoles lost their starting quarterback to injury in a week one loss to Alabama. Then they lost a couple of games to Hurricane Irma (one has been rescheduled). Now, after a home loss to North Carolina State on Saturday, they’ve dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 1989.

True freshman quarterback James Blackman showed promise, passing for 278 yards, but he also fumbled on the end of a fancy scramble and only led two touchdown drives. It would help if Florida State could rely on its running game, but that area of the offense has completely lacked explosiveness thus far. After 53 carries, the Seminoles’ long rush of the year is 16 yards.

What’s coming up won’t be easy, either. The next three opponents are unbeaten: At 4-0 Wake Forest Saturday, hosting 2-0 Miami in a rescheduled rivalry game, then at 3-0 Duke. And after that comes Louisville. The FSU offense needs to mature in a hurry.

4) The TCU breakthrough. Just when we all were set to target the Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as potentially the most portentous game in both the Big 12 and the nation, the Horned Frogs trashed the script.

Their 44-31 romp in Stillwater served notice that, a year after TCU finished 6-7, the 4-0 Frogs will have a strong say in who wins the league title. And they’re doing it with a potent running game.

