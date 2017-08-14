10 reactions and takeaways from the Premier League's opening weekend

It had been three months. Three months since the London sun peeked above the horizon and promised soccer. Three months since England’s Saturday morning train cars were filled with song; since scarves were fashionable in 75-degree heat; since stadium-adjacent pubs overflowed with both humans and excitement.

It had been three months since some of the sport’s most hallowed grounds were anything but deathly silent, and finally, this past weekend, the silence was broken. The Premier League returned. It is back. For good. Thank goodness.

But it had been longer than three months since we had seen what we saw Sunday. Much longer. Around 50 months, to be precise. And it is there, on a picture-perfect late afternoon in Manchester, that we begin our 10 takeaways from the Premier League’s opening weekend.

1. Man United, and emotions vs. analysis

What we saw on Sunday was a Manchester United team that looked like Manchester United. It wasn’t David Moyes knock-off brand United. It wasn’t Louis Van Gaal-tainted United. It wasn’t conservative Jose Mourinho first season United.

In the four years after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United finished seventh, fourth, fifth and sixth in the league. The club hasn’t spent five consecutive years outside English soccer’s top three since the early 1970s. It never finished outside the Premier League’s top three under Ferguson. The contrast between Fergie and post-Fergie eras has been stark. Under Moyes and Van Gaal, glamor turned to gloom. Everything extraordinary became ordinary.

That contrast, and that gloom, and that ordinariness are what made United’s 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday so intoxicating. If nothing else, it was different. Or at least it seemed that way. Something intangible sprung out of the post-Fergie darkness and touched a nerve. It satiated soccer appetites.

But the gloom of years past is also what made objective and rational analysis of United an impossibility on Sunday. It was just one game, and a home game against a shorthanded mid-table team at that. As emotional fans moved to christen United as the new prohibitive title favorite, neutral observers with disciplined minds cautioned against overreaction. And in any other scenario, they, the conscientious thinkers, would have been right.

But simply warning against unwarranted exuberance and excitement isn’t fair to a fan base spoiled by over 20 years and then tortured by four.

It also ignores the fact that Sunday wasn’t merely a single data point floating on an island. It was material evidence that supported plenty of already-conceived Man United optimism. Coupled with a successful summer transfer window, with Jose Mourinho’s mastery of the second season, and with underlying stats that made their own case for second-season improvement, much of the enthusiasm stemming from United’s performance might actually be justified.

2. Interchangeability in United’s attack

United scored just 54 goals last year, one fewer than Bournemouth and 23 fewer than the second-lowest scoring team in the top six. Its attack was dull and often fragmented, with two- or three-man combos on either wing the preferred method of pseudo-penetration.

On Sunday, United’s approach with the ball was refreshingly unfamiliar, and might offer insight into how Mourinho will set up to break down non-top-six foes.

When they weren’t hitting West Ham on the counter, United’s three in the 4-2-3-1 — Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata — snuck in and out of pockets of space, eschewing traditional positioning in favor of interchangeability. The Red Devils were at their most dangerous when they overloaded one area of the pitch and overwhelmed specific sections of West Ham’s defense.

In the 27th minute, with Pogba on the ball, all four of the attackers were within 10 yards of each other:

As Pogba carried the ball forward, Mkhitaryan (most often in the middle of the three) came left, Rashford (the left winger) dropped off centrally, and Mata (the nominal right winger) made an out-to-in run into the box. It resulted in one of United's best chances of the half.