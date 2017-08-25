The 10 most defining moments of Conor McGregor's career

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor will leave the ring a winner on Saturday following his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena, regardless of whether he scores an early one-punch knockout or whether he is drubbed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather.

Any time an athlete makes $100 million – or more – in a single night, it’s an epic victory, the result of a sporting event notwithstanding.

McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion who less than five years ago was collecting welfare checks in Ireland, made himself an iconic figure in his sport with his quick wit, thunderous fists and brash manner.

Here is one man’s selection of McGregor’s top 10 career moments, which include both in- and out-of-the-cage selections:

10. McGregor attends UFC 93 – McGregor was 20 on Jan. 17, 2009, when he went to UFC 93 at The O2 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Though a famous photo of McGregor beaming after landing an autograph from UFC legend Chuck Liddell at UFC 85 six months earlier has made the rounds on the Internet, it was seeing his first show at home that made McGregor determined to reach the UFC.

His buddy, Tommy Egan, fought on the card and McGregor was in the stands roaring his approval as Egan battled John Hathaway.

McGregor decided he wanted to do what Egan did and it sent him down this path.

9. McGregor signs with the UFC on Feb. 1, 2013 – McGregor wouldn’t be fighting for a nine-figure purse, and wouldn’t be one of the most recognizable figures in sport were it not for landing in the UFC.

McGregor had long been on matchmaker Sean Shelby’s radar, and the UFC’s interest in the fighting Irishman only increased after UFC president Dana White went to Dublin and fans harangued him about McGregor.

Pen was put to paper on the first of February 2013 and history was about to be changed dramatically, though few recognized it at the time.

Conor McGregor speaks during news conference Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) More

8. McGregor wins Cage Warriors lightweight title on New Year’s Eve 2012 – McGregor knocked out Ivan Buchinger in 3:40 of the first round to win the title, giving him a belt in two weight classes. He’d won the Cage Warriors featherweight title via submission on June 2, 2012.

But the Buchinger win, his final non-UFC match, is significant because of coach John Kavanagh’s determination that he was ready for the big-time.

“The Buchinger fight, to me, was when I really thought he was coming into his own,” Kavanagh said. “The fights leading up to that, we didn’t get to see too much of him. He got a lot of quick victories and they were over a lot of lower-level guys, if I’m being honest. But the Buchinger fight was his first fight against a pretty seasoned opponent who wasn’t intimidated and wasn’t going to be put out of there in seconds. Everything about that fight, the lead-up to it, handling the media, I thought there was a real maturity in that training camp and in that performance. That opened my eyes to how far he could take this.”

7. McGregor overcomes a serious knee injury to defeat Max Holloway – McGregor faced Holloway on Aug. 17, 2013, in a bout that few realized at the time was one that pitted two future champions against each other.

McGregor injured his knee in the first round of the bout, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. It would keep him out of the cage for 10 months, but it didn’t keep him from winning.

McGregor found a way and persevered en route to an impressive victory over one of the game’s best young fighters.

That proved his grit and will to win.

6. ‘Mystic Mac’ is born as McGregor defeats his first top-10 opponent – Prior to UFC 178, McGregor’s biggest shortcoming was that he hadn’t faced an elite opponent. But on this night, he’d face No. 5 Dustin Poirier, an elite fighter by any stretch who entered the bout on a three-fight winning streak.

McGregor dominated and took Poirier out in just 1:46. But it was his penchant for calling exactly how he’d win that was the story of this match.

