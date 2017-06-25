The 10 most awkward 2017 NHL Draft rookie photos

View photos

CHICAGO – It’s once again time for that Puck Daddy tradition, “The 10 Most Awkward NHL Draft Rookie Photos,” and surprisingly many of them don’t involve a tiny ‘lil Gary Bettman at a big ‘ol podium.

The 2017 NHL Draft, sadly, has followed in the recent tradition of not posing these young men with their sticks raised or with some weird lighting or other photo booth accouterment. We covered this bizarre ritual in 2011 and 2012 and 2013 and 2014 and 2015 and 2016, and you can see this unfortunate progression over time.

But do we still have some awkward photos? You darn right we do. Here are some from the NHL Draft in Chicago.

And here … we … go:

Tomas Vomacka, Nashville Predators (154th overall)

That awkward moment when you realize that Adidas totally [expletive’d] up your team’s new sweaters.

Evan Barratt, Chicago Blackhawks (90th overall)

We literally can’t wait for the before-and-after photo of Evan Barratt after a few years in the NHL because those teeth are going to be like a damn piñata for opponents’ sticks. While we don’t wish harm on anyone … Chicklets will be spit. It is your destiny.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (1st overall)

“Mr. Bettman so now will dere be a Swiss team in da World Cup of Hockey next time?”

