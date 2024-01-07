NEWS: Wisconsin to reassign offensive line coach, look for replacement

News broke yesterday that Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program are reassigning offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. and actively looking for a replacement.

The news comes after an up-and-down 2023 season during which the Badgers’ offensive line struggled to adjust to the pace of Phil Longo’s new offense. It does mean, though, that this will be the program’s fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons.

Bicknell came over to Madison along with Phil Longo after coaching offensive line at North Carolina in 2022. His coaching stops at the position include with the NFL’s New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, and at the collegiate level with Ole Miss, Auburn, Louisville, North Carolina and now Wisconsin.

The Athletic can confirm that Wisconsin will be hiring a new offensive line coach and that Jack Bicknell Jr. has been re-assigned. Pete Thamel had it first. This will be the Badgers' fourth O-line coach in four seasons. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 7, 2024

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has already seen turnover at wide receivers coach. Now add an OL coach hire to the long list of Fickell’s offseason duties.

