NEWS: Wisconsin football loses another member of its class of 2025

Wisconsin football loses another member of its class of 2025

Class of 2025 athlete Cody Haddad de-committed from Wisconsin Monday afternoon, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Haddad’s departure brings Wisconsin’s class of 2025 to seven total commitments — down from having nine just one week ago. The Ohio native is the second member of the class to decommit, joining three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway.

Haddad is 247Sports’ No. 528 player in the class of 2025, No. 37 athlete and No. 16 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

This news drops after the safety/athlete recently visited Big Ten rival Ohio State, that after the Buckeyes extended an offer after his commitment to Wisconsin.

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius safety/athlete Cody Haddad has de-committed from Wisconsin. He recently visited Ohio State and says he wants to see what other schools have to offer. (VIP) https://t.co/NLKsRYaMAj pic.twitter.com/hUfBBcANQf — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 1, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 is on the slide in the national rankings, though months still remain before the class is finalized.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire