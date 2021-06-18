News: Trade scenarios for Cowboys LBs, eyes on Keanu Neal, Atkins to Dallas?

Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have had a rough go of it since the beginning of the 2019 season whether it be due to injury or poor play. Brian Martin of Blogging The Boys explores what the Cowboys could get for both in possible trade scenarios. The excitement of Micah Parsons and Jabil Cox is understandable, but veteran Keanu Neal’s skill set shouldn’t be overlooked as he transitions from safety to linebacker.

When it was announced that veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins was visiting Dallas soon, the buzz of him joining the Cowboys started. Although it will be for a checkup on his torn rotator cuff, he’s still seen as a god fit in Dallas by Bleacher Report. Fixing the Cowboys turnover differential, Ben DiNucci showing his real worth, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Dallas Cowboys 2021: Three in-season predictions for the offense :: Blogging The Boys

Link This the time of year in which many try to predict how NFL players will perform for the upcoming season. In this particular piece, Terence Watson of Blogging The Boys suggests a resurgence in the career of Ezekiel Elliot, Dalton Schultz taking over as TE1, and Tyler Biadasz solidifying the center position.

Turning the page may be simple as not turning it over for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Turnovers have always played a huge part in determining the winner of an NFL game. In 2020, the Cowboy's offense turned it over too much and the defense didn't get take the ball away from opposing offenses at a high enough rate. Ben Grimaldi breaks down the numbers in terms of turnover deferential not just from last season but from years past, and how the Cowboy's success has been tied to it.

ESPN's, former Cowboy Marcus Spears fishes for charity, dishes on Dak Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Link Former Cowboys defensive end recently earned $1,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana during a fishing tournament in Lewisville, Texas. In addition to speaking on that, he discussed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and how the organization is lucky to have him.

DiNucci Ready To Show Rookie Year "Wasn't Me" :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci wasn't expected to hit the field in 2020. However, with Dak Prescott going down with a fractured ankle and inadequate play from other backup quarterbacks, he managed to play 94 snaps, including a start against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. DiNucci didn't play all that well, but he has a full offseason without COVID restrictions and is eager to prove his rookie campaign wasn't his ceiling.

Cowboys want to enjoy NFL's loosened COVID restrictions in Oxnard, but recognize getting vaccinated 'a personal choice' :: Dallas Morning News

Link The NFL recently loosened their COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated players, while those who aren't will still follow regular guidelines from 2020. Less than 70 percent of the Cowboys roster is vaccinated, and although owner Jerry Jones wants everyone to follow suit, he recognizes it's a personal decision.

Proposed trades for Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch that include potential teams and draft pick compensation :: Blogging The Boys

Link Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are facing crucial seasons in 2021. Both have seen a regression in play, and in the case of Vander Esch, a rash of injuries lately. Brian Martin of Blogging The Boys explores potential trade scenarios and draft compensation for both if the trading block is in their near future.

Dallas Cowboys: One linebacker you should keep an eye on :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys put plenty of resources into the linebacker position in the NFL draft with the selections of Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in the first and fourth rounds. However, a month earlier, Keanu Neal was brought in to transition from safety to linebacker. He has an unfortunate injury history with an ACL tear and an Achilles tendon rupture, but his skill set as a hybrid playmaker can't be ignored.

Best and worst NFL contracts for every NFC team: Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, Davante Adams and more :: Pro Football Focus

Link Pro Football Focus recently released it's best and worst contracts for every team in the NFC. When it comes to the Cowboys, Tyron Smith's contract protects against inflation because of the extra years on it which makes it seem like a steal today. However, due to his lack of production and price tag, Jaylon Smith's deal isn't ideal at the moment, but the Cowboys can get out of it in 2022.

Finding Homes for Under-the-Radar NFL Free Agents Before 2021 Season :: Bleacher Report

Link Defensive tackle Geno Atkins will have a checkup on his torn rotator soon, and it happens to be with Dan Cooper, the Cowboys team doctor. Predictably, although it's just a doctor visit, the eight-time Pro Bowler is being linked to the Cowboys as a possible stable veteran clog on their defensive interior.

Role Call: Finding Room For TCU Rookie TE :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Artayvious Lynn only had 22 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns in three years at TCU. He was signed to the Cowboys immediately after the NFL draft, and he's looking to find a role as a blocking tight end with America's Team.

