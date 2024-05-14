News for some Tigers from the start of the NBA Combine in Chicago

CHICAGO – Not the best of news for the Tigers David Jones as the NBA Combine gets underway this week in Chicago where Jones is looking to impress and maybe work his way into the second round of June’s NBA Draft.

if he does… jones will have to overcome some measurables that will likely work against him.

It was testing day Monday at the combine with Jones coming in at just 6 feet, three and half inches tall. Without shoes but still well below the 6’6″ he was listed in his one year at Memphis. Numbers that will likely work against him in NBA circles.

Jones also had an almost 6’7” wingspan at just over 211 pounds.

For Jones, it’s all about what he can do on the floor to minimize those numbers. After all, he did finish top ten in the country in scoring last season.

Another tiger has already made some noise in the Windy City this weekend.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin showed out over the past two days after earning an invite to the GLeague Elite camp. So much so that NBA scouts wanted to see more so Tomlin received a call-up and will now join Jones at the combine.

Tomlin was one of five players who played their way into the combine. A list that includes another former Tiger in USC guard Boogie Ellis.

