News: Staubach and Aikman back Dak; should Cowboys feed Tony over Zeke?

The Wednesday of bye week should theoretically be a quiet day around the team facility, especially with the midweek practice session canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But the news cycle never stops for the Dallas Cowboys, and the day provided plenty of business to discuss. The team was forced to place one defensive star on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, and worked out a pair of punters as an extra coronavirus insurance policy.

Elsewhere, a pair of franchise legends threw their support in Dak Prescott’s corner, even while buzz builds over what the Cowboys should do if they land a top-5 draft pick and a trio of elite college passers are available. There’s talk of feeding Tony Pollard over Ezekiel Elliott, questions over who should start under center in Week 10, and excitement over a prized practice squad prospect who’s come back to town. A division rival is trash-talking Amari Cooper over body language, and an opposing superstar is held in check when he tries to disrespect the Cowboys’ field. There’s reason to be encouraged by the Dallas defense of late, and a patriotic honor given to a member of the Jones family on this Veterans Day. Here’s the News and Notes.

Roger Staubach: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'will come back strong' following injury :: NFL.com

Link Legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback- and former Navy man- Roger Staubach was a special guest on the Veterans Day edition of Good Morning Football. There, he shared his thoughts on current Cowboys star Dak Prescott and predicted he would return better than ever.

-DS

Eagles' Brandon Graham says Cowboys' Amari Cooper has bad body language on field :: Bleacher Report

Link Amari Cooper is a quiet guy, but his body language speaks volumes, according to one opposing defender. Philadelphia's Brandon Graham said Cooper wore it all over himself during their Week 8 meeting, and claimed he was able to get in the star wide receiver's head as a result.

Story continues

-DS

If Cowboys bottom out near top of draft, they have to consider Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields :: Yahoo Sports

Link Contrary to what the former Cowboys quarterbacks feel recently, Dan Wentzel of Yahoo Sports believes that if the Cowboys' season continues to spiral downward, they have to consider the top two quarterback prospects in the draft; Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

-DS

Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford added to Reserve/Covid-19 list :: Cowboys Wire

Link On the day following their Week 9 meeting with the Cowboys, the Steelers announced one of their players was moving to the Reserve/Covid-19 list. On Tuesday, four more joined him. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced that defensive Tyrone Crawford would also be placed on the list. Crawford played 29 snaps against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-TB

Troy Aikman on Dak Prescott, who he wants Cowboys to draft :: 24/7 Sports

Link Former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks seem to be chatty this week. This time, it's Troy Aikman talking up Dak Prescott. The Hall of Famer firmly believes Prescott's payday is coming and says the Cowboys won't have to focus on a quarterback as part of their 2021 draft plans.

-DS

Cowboys bring back Ron'Dell Carter, add to 53-man roster :: Cowboys Wire

Link A prized prospect on the Cowboys practice squad, Ron'Dell Carter was an unfortunate casualty of roster shuffling back in September. After being waived by the Colts this week, Carter finds himself wearing the star once again as Dallas reclaimed him to add depth to their thinning defensive line.

-TB

After further review: Why the Cowboys should give Tony Pollard more of Ezekiel Elliott's touches :: Blogging the Boys

Link The numbers spotlight an inconvenient truth: Elliott is not the same runner he was in 2016, or 2017, or 2018, or even last year. Check out the film analysis and see why Tony Pollard should arguably be eating heavily into the two-time rushing champ's workload. Based on Week 9's tape, "Pollard was easily the more efficient runner, and the Cowboys coaching staff should find more ways to put the ball in his hands."

-TB

Fast 5: Should they consider Gilbert over Dalton? :: The Mothership

In the first of a series exploring hot-button issues during the Cowboys' bye week, the staff writers look at a possible quarterback controversy. Consensus says that Andy Dalton deserves to start once he's cleared to play, but his leash may be a little shorter now based on Garrett Gilbert's promising debut. And if the division truly falls out of mathematical reach, all bets may be off.

-TB

Game theory: Every team's chance to make playoffs as of Week 10 :: NFL.com

Link The network's chief number-cruncher pegs the Cowboys' chances of making the postseason at a dismal 11%. That's the worst odds of any team in the NFC East.

-TB

Still looking for every edge, Cowboys work out two veteran punters :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dallas invited Marquette King and Colton Schmidt in for workouts on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean Hunter Niswander's job is in jeopardy. The rookie averaged just 37.5 yards per punt in his first NFL game, but special teams coordinator John Fassel called the possibility of adding a practice squad leg "an emergency option."

-TB

Cowboys defense, anchored by youth, plays its best game of 2020: Nolan Report :: The Athletic

Link Fewer points and yards allowed per game, more takeaways. Bob Sturm confirms what many Cowboys fans may have merely imagined they were seeing: "This is the best the Dallas defense has looked in 2020." Sturm dissects the Pittsburgh tape and declares, "They are competitive, organized and fired up. I really am starting to like this defense, even though they are a few key players short of a proper cast of characters."

-TB

'Zero tolerance:' Antwaun Woods latest Cowboys player to defend midfield logo :: Cowboys Wire

Link Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was nearly the latest opponent to use the Cowboys' 50-yard-line star as his own personal dance floor on Sunday. Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods- his former college teammate- saw to it that he didn't. Flashback with Dave Sturchio on the other occasions when the midfield star needed to be defended- literally- by the home team.

-TB

Film room: Five early options the Cowboys could consider with a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft :: Dallas Morning News

Link At 2-7, may Dallas fans are already setting their sights on next year. So is John Owning, at least for a moment. He takes a peek at five collegiate stars that could be wearing the star if the Cowboys maintain their current bearing for a top-five pick in April. Yes, two of them are quarterbacks. But there's also a monster of an offensive tackle, a freakishly athletic linebacker, and a big-school cornerback with Pro Bowl DNA. (Remember Patrick Surtain?)

-TB

Cowboys nominate Charlotte Jones for 2020 Salute to Service Award :: Cowboys Wire

Link The team's executive vice president and chief brand officer was chosen to represent Dallas for the Salute To Service Award presented by USAA. The award is in its tenth year and is given to a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Jones was instrumental in bringing the National Medal of Honor Museum to Arlington. It's set to open in 2024.

-TB

America's Team salutes America's heroes on Veterans Day :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1326525265015660546