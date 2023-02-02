News Roundup: Sean Payton to the Broncos, Demeco Ryans to the Texans, Tom Brady Retires

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap all of the latest news from around the NFL, including the Denver Broncos trading to acquire head coach Sean Payton, the Houston Texans hiring head coach Demeco Ryans and Tom Brady retiring (again).

Tom Brady announced via social media that he is retiring from football at age 45, exactly one year after his first retirement. Is Brady gone for good this time? Charles and Frank agree that Brady is likely done, but if there's one scenario that could tempt Brady back to the NFL for one more season, it'll likely be the San Francisco 49ers. If the injury to Brock Purdy ends up being serious, it could lead to the 49ers giving Tom a call. As for the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both agree that it would make sense for them to pursue former Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr. The Buccaneers also hold the 19th overall pick if they decide to target a quarterback in the draft.

The Broncos gave up a first-round pick and more to acquire decorated veteran head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. After taking a year off, Payton will take on an underperforming roster and attempt to resurrect Russell Wilson's career. Frank thinks Broncos fans should be very excited about the move, but Charles points out that Payton will likely make large changes to the makeup of the roster, and some of those changes may take time to yield results. He encourages fans to stay patient.

The Texans got their first choice to take over as head coach in former 49ers defensive coordinator and Texans LB Demeco Ryans, who will look to lead the Texans organization out from rock bottom. Both Charles and Frank absolutely love the hire for Houston and think endorsements from Houston icons like JJ Watt go a long way. Ryans' first priority will be addressing the quarterback situation, and Charles and Frank both think the second overall pick in the draft is a prime spot to do so.

The Dallas Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who heads west to take charge of a highly potent Los Angeles Chargers offense captained by Justin Herbert. Frank thinks this is a slam dunk hire for LA, who desperately needed to bring in a coordinator who could help Herbert reach his full potential. Mike McCarthy will take over play-calling duties in Dallas, a sign that he is looking to put his future in his own hands as he enters year four with the Cowboys. This will be a make-or-break year for McCarthy, and it's looking like he will be making some big changes in 2023.

1:00 - Tom Brady retires (for real this time?)

19:25 - Broncos acquire head coach Sean Payton

32:40 - Texans hire head coach Demeco Ryans

41:30 - Cowboys fire OC Kellen Moore, Mike McCarthy takes over offensive play-calling

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during a game at the the Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

