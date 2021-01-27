News: Quinn figuring out roles, Cowboys interested in McCoy reunion

Dan Quinn was hired as defensive coordinator a week after the Dallas Cowboys season ended. He isn’t wasting any time putting his fingerprint on the Cowboys defense as he’s in the film room and figuring out what roles apply to the current personnel. The Cowboys offensive line was a disaster in 2020, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr has America’s Team taking offensive linemen Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern in the first round.

Aldon Smith showed some positive flashes after a five-year hiatus from the NFL and may have earned a second contract with the Cowboys. Gerald McCoy had his 2020 season ended in August due to a ruptured quadriceps muscle. The Cowboys are interested in a reunion with the six-time Pro Bowl selection, but it all hinders on what Dan Quinn does with the depth chart. Grading the Cowboys 2020 offseason moves, what’s next at backup quarterback, and what are realistic expectations for this offseason, and more are covered in the news and notes.

Cowboys Should Bring Back Aldon Smith in 2021 :: Inside The Star

Link Aldon Smith returned to the NFL in 2020 after a five-year hiatus. His finish to the season wasn't ideal after four sacks in the first three games, but the flashes of his old self should warrant another season in Dallas, even if it's a one-year incentive-based deal.

Mel Kiper's Mock Draft 1.0: Cowboys work on solidifying offense in 1st round :: Cowboys Wire

Link Despite the need for upgraded defensive personnel, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr has the Cowboys taking offensive linemen Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern after a plethora of injuries crushed the offensive line in Dallas in 2020.

Hindsight 2020: Grading the Cowboys roster moves last offseason :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys gained and lost a lot during the 2020 offseason. Our own KD Drummond gives letter grades for all the personnel moves that were made.

Cowboys’ Quinn looks to establish ‘significant roles’ for defenders who have ‘unique stuff’ to their games :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dan Quinn has the daunting task of fixing one of the league's worst defenses in 2020. He isn't wasting any time getting started as he's already trying to delegate roles for current personnel on the roster.

Gerald McCoy's future with Cowboys: Team interested in re-signing Pro Bowler, but decision falls on Dan Quinn :: CBS Sports

Link Gerald McCoy's 2020 season ended before it could start when he ruptured his quadriceps muscle in August. However, the Cowboys have an interest in bringing him back for a second run, if new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn sees him as the right fit.

What's Next For QB: What's The 2021 Backup Plan? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The loss of Dak Prescott in October launched a quarterback carousel in Dallas this season. David Helman of DallasCowboys.com dives into whether or not the Cowboys bring back Andy Dalton or go with a less experienced backup in Garrett Gilbert.

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For The Offseason? Dallas Cowboys

Link Improving the defense through free agency and the swing tackle position are discussed in the piece from DallasCowboys.com.

Unsettling questions about the Cowboys offensive line :: Blogging The Boys

Link With Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La'el Collins all coming off of injuries in 2020, where do the Cowboys go from here with their offensive line situation?

The relationship between Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. will be crucial for Cowboys defense :: Blogging The Boys

Link Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr were together on the Atlanta Falcons staff in 2020. Their familiarity with one another should make the Cowboy's defensive line and secondary much better in 2021.

Are the Dallas Cowboys making the right coaching changes? The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys have made several coaching moves since their 2020 season ended. Lucas Mascherin of The Landry Hat dives into whether or not they are the right ones and what's different from 2020.