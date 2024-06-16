News Press All-Area Player of the Year Kennedy Hight's legacy defined by determination

Jun. 15—Fresh off Perry's first ever state basketball tournament win, Kennedy Hight was looking to keep the team from missing a beat in her junior season.

The then 2-0 Maroons were up 6-0 early against Newkirk — with Hight responsible for all six points. Things were good — great even.

Hight drove to the basket, and that's when she fell to the floor, clutching at her right knee. A sense of fear and dread filled the gym.

Perry's star player left the game, and tests later confirmed the worst fear: a torn ACL.

It was a devastating outcome for such a dynamic athlete. Carson Matthews was the coach for Perry at the time, and she could feel the dynamics of her team drastically take a hit after Hight's injury.

"I was heartbroken for her," Matthews said. "It was really difficult for our team. I mean, she is just a spark of energy. Without her, it was tough. Our kids struggled. We kind of had to redefine ourselves."

Perry went on to lose six of its next eight games, and eventually succumbed to an area playoff exit.

Just one more year of high school athletics was left for Hight, and she did everything in her power to get back to full speed. Her hard work paid off in the fall softball season with the school's first ever softball state championship.

It was then time for basketball once again, but with it brought some uncharacteristic discomfort for Hight, and rightfully so. Few sports test the knees like basketball does.

"The biggest problem I had at first was the brace," Hight said. "It was very restricting and uncomfortable."

It took several weeks of practices for Hight to settle in and start to assimilate to her old ways. However, no amount of practice can prepare for that first game back. Eventually that day came, 357 days later.

Perry's first opponent of the 2023-24 season was Blackwell and was Hight's first test post-ACL tear.

"She was really amped up, lot of nervous energy," Matthews said. "Kind of didn't want to talk to anybody, and I think she was kind of nervous that it's go time now."

Hight passed the first test with flying colors, as she dropped 31 points in an 18-point victory.

"It was almost like I didn't even have a knee brace on. It felt really good," she said. "I think the adrenaline pushed me the most."

With its leader back in her rightful place, Perry surged in the regular season. Hight averaged 20.8 points per game during a 19-8 regular season.

The Maroons senior surpassed the 1,000-point threshold late in the season, an accolade that shocked some. The shock was that she wasn't at 1000 points sooner.

"I had to remind people that she missed her entire junior year," Matthews said. "She broke her hand her sophomore year and missed like nine games, had a little injury her freshman year and missed some games."

In total, Hight missed around 30 games in her high school basketball career. Not one of those was during her senior season.

Perry suffered two tough losses in the regional playoffs, which cut the season short of a state tournament run. However, Hight reflected positively on the season.

"I couldn't have asked for a better year," she said. "Could've asked for a better finish, but overall it was a good year."

During this season, Matthews noticed a difference in Hight's demeanor. The road to recovery from a big injury isn't just physical.

The mental configuration during recovery can make or break some athletes. It made Hight even better on the other side of it.

"It was like back to where she was and even better because I think it kind of gave her a competitive edge," Matthews said. "Just knowing that something that she loved got taken away from her, she just came back guns blazing this year with something to prove and man, she did."

Much of Hight's strong mentality is homegrown. Her father, Brandon, coached Perry boys basketball for 15 years.

Wherever Brandon went, Kennedy was by his side. Always paying attention.

"I grew up in the gym with him, watching him coach," Kennedy said. "He took me everywhere, so I was in the gym just about every single day with him. I think that has helped me a lot."

That relationship with her father helped curate her love for athletics and being competitive. It also created a desire to one day be a coach, herself.

During Hight's ACL rehab, she got to dive into a pseudo-coaching role with her Maroons basketball team. It wasn't the exact way she envisioned contributing during her junior year, but it was still a big help.

Matthews described Hight as being like a "second assistant" that year.

"It was awesome," Matthews said. "She was very vocal, helping us with scouting and very encouraging to her teammates."

For Hight, it was almost instinctual. It just runs in the family.

"Coaching is what I want to do in the future," Hight said. "When I get the chance to help people be the best they can be, even when it's an unfortunate situation for me, I want to help them be the best."

Hight will continue her playing career at Northwestern Oklahoma State University this fall, where she will play women's basketball.

The relationship between herself and the NWOSU staff began in the early fall of 2022. By late January of 2023, Hight was sold.

She attended a game where NWOSU took down a ranked Harding team in a 69-66 thriller.

"I immediately loved it," Hight said. "I told my parents I was ready to commit now."

The official commitment came on January 28, 2023, two days after that game.

Now, Hight leaves behind one of the best athletic careers in Perry High School history. A standout in three sports — softball, track and of course, basketball.

Her senior season was her most decorated as well. Starting shortstop of a softball state championship team, 400 meter state champion in track and All-State selectee in basketball.

Add all of that together and you get history. Hight is the first female athlete in Perry history to be an All-State player in three sports.

In an era of early sport specialization amongst high school athletes, Hight preferred to play every sport she could.

"She just loves Perry," Matthews said. "She loves representing her community and anything she can do to help. She's so competitive, and so I really kind of challenged her last year to find a way to harness that energy."

It also gives an escape from burnout. She may love basketball, but not all of the time.

"I need a break sometimes," Hight said. "Going out to track and out to softball for a couple months was my getaway, and I worked hard on it also."

She also learned different life skills from each sport.

Softball was the hardest sport of the three for her to master, so she learned hard work.

Track was where she harnessed the art of competitiveness. That's where it shined through in its purest form.

Basketball is where she overcame the most obstacles. The injuries through her four years forced her to overcome adversity.

"Things aren't always gonna go your way," Hight said. "It's important to look at the good things, and not just all the bad things that happened."

Few high school athletes have left as large of an impact on their community as Hight has. For that, she's deserving of being named the 2024 News Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

"Kennedy is every coach's dream," Matthews said. "She's a generational talent."