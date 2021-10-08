News: Prescott returns to injury scene, Cowboys’ Jerry Jones finances to be revealed?

Dak Prescott will once again be the center of attention this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants. Although it will be a year since he injured his ankle against them, he can’t watch a replay of that particular play and instead focuses on keeping it in the past. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have run wild in the first four games as the Cowboys are second in the NFL in rushing as a team. Also, they have made a bit of team history along the way.

Trevon Diggs is playing better than any cornerback in the NFL with five interceptions in the first four games. Teammate Amari Cooper feels quarterbacks will start to alter their approach to the Dallas defense because of it. Other hot topics such as Cooper’s motivation to play through pain, three keys to a victory over the Giants, a breakdown of the advanced stats of each NFC East team, and more headlined news and notes.

6 Things to Know: Avoiding flashbacks, an improving Daniel Jones on Cowboys' minds vs Giants :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys host the Giants on Sunday which will be almost a year to the day that Prescott suffered his season-ending ankle injury against them. Ben Grimaldi breaks down six things to know ahead of this NFC East matchup which includes the improvement of Daniel Jones, the success Cowboys tight ends have against the Giants, and Saquon Barkley getting back to his old self.

Advanced Stats: Cowboys, NFC East teams gear up for Week 5 tests after successful Week 4 :: Cowboys Wire

Using the EPA (Expected Points Added) formula, Matt Owen dives into the advanced stats of all four NFC East teams such as passing, rushing, and total defense. Also, previews of each team’s opponent for Week 5 are featured.

Know your history: The Giants return to the scene of the Dak Prescott injury :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys and the Giants have a deep-rooted history against each other that goes back many decades. David Howman discusses the Cowboys’ success over the Giants for the last decade, Mike McCarthy’s history against New York, and Prescott facing them for the first time since his ankle injury.

Dynamic Duo: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard make Cowboys history in the first four games of 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Elliott and Pollard have been giving defenses nightmares in the first four weeks of the season. They have been so good that team history has been made by the two as they have become the first pair of running backs to rush for at least 250 yards or more in the first four games of a season.

Diggs Getting Respect; But Will He Get More Passes? :: Dallas Cowboys

Diggs has been out of his mind by snagging five interceptions in the first four games. However, his teammate, Cooper, feels teams will throw less and less at him out of respect for his success so far.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Replay of injury 'not something I care to see' :: ESPN

Prescott’s injury against the Giants a year ago was gruesome, to say the least. He talked about not watching that particular play to the end anymore and how during the summer he was able to laugh about the moment he banged his leg against turf after he got hurt.

Playing through the pain: Hamstring injury doesn’t deter Cowboys WR Amari Cooper :: Dallas Morning News

Copper suffered a hamstring injury against the Panthers but managed to finish the game and score a key touchdown in the Cowboys victory. Although he could have rested, Cooper was motivated to keep playing for the betterment of the team and his desire to be the NFL’s best wide receiver.

Dallas Cowboys: Top 3 keys to defeating the New York Giants :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys have a chance to pick up their second NFC East win against the Giants on Sunday. Brad Austin dives into three keys the will make that a reality which include containing Barkley, keeping gap integrity due to the mobility of Daniel Jones, and keeping pressure on him when he drops back to pass.

Three takeaways from the Cowboys’ snap counts against the Panthers :: Blogging The Boys

Dallas won their third consecutive game against the Panthers. Matt Holleran talks about how the Cowboys have jumped on the back of Elliott recently on offense, how Micah Parsons has been playing more linebacker and the success that two of their rookie defensive lineman have had so far in 2021.

Jerry Jones' Finances Could Become Public as Part of Rams Lawsuit :: NBCDFW

Jerry Jones was heavily involved in the process to get the Rams organization from St Louis back to Los Angeles. However, the city of St. Louis named Jones in a lawsuit that claims the NFL didn’t follow its relocation policy, and Jones’s finances could become known to the public as a result of this.

