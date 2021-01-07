News: Potential trade targets, free agents, how to fix the Cowboys

The big wheel of the Dallas Cowboys keeps turning. There’s no playoff game to prepare for, so thoughts have already shifted to the 2021 season. And that opens up all kinds of possibilities. Which draft picks to zero in on, what veterans on other rosters to go after in a trade, who among the team’s own free agents to retain… it’s all on the table once again.

There’s still plenty of rehashing of 2020 to do, including lots of suggestions on how to fix the many things that went wrong this year. But there’s good news, too: a rookie is singled out ahead of his peers, a monster performance ranks among the season’s best, and more than one Cowboy showed out with a surprising season. All that, plus back in the weeds with the Dak Prescott contract saga, Jerry Jones finds something to brag about, and a look at why one of the most well-respected front office guys in the league hasn’t jumped ship to be a GM somewhere else. That’s coming right up in News and Notes.

Full list of over 20 Cowboys free agents to be :: The Mothership

Link Cowboys fans had hoped to be spending the week discussing their team's opponent in the first round of the postseason. Instead, some of the players they were cheering on this past Sunday have already taken off the star for the last time. Check the team website for a complete list of players who are about to hit free agency. Notables include Sean Lee, Blake Bell, Tyrone Crawford, Joe Looney, Aldon Smith, Xavier Woods, L.P. Ladouceur, Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie, and one Dak Prescott.

Five flaws that doomed 2020 Cowboys — and how Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy can fix them :: USA Today

Link Jori Epstein breaks down the five biggest factors that contributed to this season's epic collapse in Dallas. Instability at the quarterback position, a historically bad defense, the frequent negative turnover ratio, poor game management, and the patched-together offensive line are all areas that need to be addressed before a turnaround in 2021 can happen.

Cowboys' historically bad defense laid out in black and white :: Bob Sturm (Twitter)

Heir Apparent: Cowboys' Biadasz makes PFF All-Rookie OL with a caveat :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Wisconsin rookie was named best in class at his position despite seeing meaningful snaps in just six games. There were really just two options, though, with Denver's Lloyd Cushenberry III being the league's only other first-year center logging over 200 snaps.

Cowboys 2021 draft: Examining the last 10 picks at number 10 overall :: Blogging the Boys

Link Can Dallas pick up a difference-maker with the tenth overall pick? Recent history says it's possible. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, tight end Eric Ebron, running back Todd Gurley, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were all selected at that very spot in their respective drafts.

Cowboys’ Vander Esch already preparing for 2021 season :: Inside the Star

Link With his defensive unit the butt of jokes across the league for their porous play, the Boise State alum is already eager to get back at it and make amends in the 2021 campaign. "I'm going to train my frickin' butt off this offseason," Vander Esch said. "I'm not really going anywhere. I'm going home for two weeks and I'm coming right back... I'm on a mission, and I think all the guys should be, too."

How to fix the Cowboys in 2021: Dak Prescott extension, revamping defense key factors in offseason reboot :: CBS Sports

Link Patrik Walker has a multi-pronged prescription for curing the Cowboys. In addition to locking up their franchise quarterback and cutting Mike Nolan loose, Dallas needs to shore up the secondary, take a long look at their linebacker corps, and bring some reinforcements to the interior D-line. But there's one final recommendation to the remedy... one that Cowboys fans will likely find the most difficult to swallow.

Mailbag: Changing Jaylon's position? :: The Mothership

Link Team writers David Helman and Jonny Auping dive into the idea of moving Jaylon Smith to the defensive line. Everyone agrees that the Dallas defense needs to get more out of the highly-paid linebacker.

How long will Cowboys’ exec Will McClay continue to turn down GM jobs? :: Inside the Star

Link He's considered one of the brightest front office guys in the league, yet he will likely never get the general manager title in Dallas because he doesn't carry the Jones family name. So why isn't Will McClay already a GM for another NFL team by now? Seven clubs currently have an opening; could one of them be too good for McClay to pass up?

PFF's Top 10 performances, 2020 season :: NFL.com

Link Pro Football Focus ranked the best single-game performances by every player at every position, and the top ten features several Cowboys connections. DeMarcus Lawrence had the 10th-best game of the season in Week 5 with nine pressures, a sack, and a forced fumble against the Giants. Former Dallas safety Jeff Heath makes an appearance with the No. 8 performance of 2020, and the Cowboys find themselves on the wrong side of the highlights in the second-best performance of the year. That's where Browns guard Wyatt Teller landed for his "utterly dominant" showing in Week 4 versus the Dallas defense at just about their worst of the season.

4 top trade targets for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 offseason :: Bleacher Report

Link The Cowboys have questions in several areas, and the answers may be on other teams. This piece explores the notion of Dallas trading for Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Vikings safety Harrison Smith, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, and a whole mess of draft picks in exchange for one Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott can begin contract talks again: What's changed? :: ESPN.com

Link Todd Archer provides a full recap on how the Cowboys got to this point, the third offseason in a row where the top item on the to-do list is to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract. Expect the length of the deal to remain an issue, but with a leaguewide passer market that's basically set and an awful defense in need of major renovation, it could actually bode well for the Joneses finally checking the Prescott box.

Dallas Cowboys Player Awards: Best surprise performer of 2020 :: Sport DFW

Link It wasn't all bad. The Sport DFW crew weighs in on the Cowboys player who stepped up and made the most of their unexpected opportunity in 2020. It's two backups who suddenly got their chance to shine due to injury. Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz were silver linings, to be sure, in a dark season.

Jerry Jones boasts Cowboys’ ‘world record’ attendance during COVID-19 pandemic :: Dallas Morning News

Link Jerry Jones found something to brag about regarding the Cowboys' dismal season. In a radio interview this week, he was asked about the future of embattled defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. His answer, oddly, ended up being about setting an attendance record in a year when half the league's clubs played in empty stadiums. "I think we set, and I'm going to arm-wave, but I think we set the world record for attendance of a venue this year in our stadium, in the middle of a pandemic," Jones said rather tone-deafly.