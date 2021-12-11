News: Pollard questionable, Gregory and Gallimore ‘look good,’ Cowboys ‘being cautious’ with Parsons

After a long mini-bye that saw a great many Cowboys players either pop up with injury issues or be iffy in their return, there is just one name on the watchlist for Sunday. Tony Pollard will be a gametime decision with his plantar fasciitis tear. Micah Parsons’s hip seems to be a non-concern, and Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore are said to “look good” for a comeback in Week 14. And fans are reminded that this weekend will mark the first time the lawfirm of Cooper, Gallup, and Lamb will have been on the field together since the third quarter of Week 1.

We’ll explore the Dallas-Washington rivalry and get into what the coaches have had to add to this installment after a back-and-forth of soundbites. We’ll gameplan how to beat the surging WFT defense, and look at yet another award nomination for quarterback Dak Prescott. Safety Jayron Kearse has an unusual (and tasty) superstition fueling his recent rise in play, and former coach Jason Garrett may be moving into a new office very soon. That’s all on tap in News and Notes.

Tony Pollard questionable with foot injury :: ProFootballTalk

Pollard is the only player on the roster with an injury designation this week. His is listed as questionable after tearing his plantar fascia on his long touchdown run against New Orleans. “The injury is not one, the long-term, the nature of his mobility in the sense of a longer look,” the team owner said. “But it’s something worth noting. It will be a game-time [decision].”

Mike McCarthy: I don’t think Micah Parsons’ hip injury is serious :: ProFootballTalk

Thursday’s surprise appearance on the injury report doesn’t seem to be a major concern for the rookie. The coach told reporters that Parsons’s hip discomfort came following a workout session in the weight room. “I don’t think it’s of a serious nature,” McCarthy said, “Just being cautious.”

Updates: Status of Parsons, Pollard, Gregory; more :: The Mothership

McCarthy anticipates defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore returning from injured reserve this week and playing against Washington. “Neville’s really champing at the bit. I really liked his workload yesterday in the padded practice,” the coach said. “Randy was dealing with a cold earlier in the week, so we’ve been smart with him as far as the reps. They both look good.”

McCarthy: Guarantee of Cowboys win was 'honest answer,' sees WFT as 'blank faces' in big rivalry game :: Cowboys Wire

In response the Cowboys’ coach saying he expects to win Sunday’s NFC East showdown, Washington coach Ron Rivera said, “He’s now made it about him and what he said. It’s not about his players anymore. So I think that’s a big mistake.” While players echoed McCarthy’s confidence, owner Jerry Jones loved the attitude. “We as the Cowboys, we put it out there,” Jones said. McCarthy went on to say of bulletin-board material between opponents, “I’m more focused on the real stuff… by Friday, they’re just blank faces to me.”

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect' :: NFL.com

The three-headed pass-catching monster has been in hibernation for the vast majority of the 2021 season. Cooper pointed out that since Michael Gallup left the Week 1 game midway through the third quarter, they haven’t been on the field together since. As Kevin Patra notes, “It’s the top WR trio in the NFL when all three are healthy.”

Susceptible pass defense with Prescott's mastery highlight Cowboys-Washington things to know :: Cowboys Wire

Yes, it’s being billed as a clash of titans, but remember that the Cowboys quarterback all but owns Washington. And that WFT is without two top defensive weapons. And that teams can throw on the Washington secondary. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, and rushers Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic won’t go down without a fight.

Film room: Breaking down WFT’s suddenly hot defense and how the Cowboys can attack it :: Dallas Morning News

A switch to almost-exclusive zone coverage has coincided with the Football Team’s four-game winning streak. They can still give up the big pass play if Prescott has time in the pocket. And Washington’s interior pressure hasn’t really missed Chase Young and Montez Sweat in terms of production; play-action could be the key in slowing down the tackles.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse’s superstitious key to success will surprise you :: The Landry Hat

Prior to Week 11 versus Kansas City, Kearse has zero interceptions and was getting five tackles per game. Since then, two picks and 25 tackles, with three more passes defensed. What changed? “I eat a Fruit Roll-Up a day. I started eating it the Chiefs week, and it has been working.”

Cowboys, Washington set to hit refresh on NFL's most storied rivalry in Week 14 :: Cowboys Wire

The two bitter enemies renew their ongoing feud on Sunday, even though things have cooled with Washington’s overall downturn in recent years (or maybe even decades). From the critical role Washington played in the birth of the Cowboys franchise to the days of Staubach and Theismann to the lone bright spot in Jimmy Johnson’s first season, and all the way to Rocket and Romo, get up to speed on what’s happened over the years as Dallas looks to extend its considerable lead in the overall series.

Dak Prescott nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award :: Inside the Star

Prescott is looking to become the third quarterback to win the award that honors the player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship. The winner receives a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Football Team in Week 14 :: Cowboys Wire

Most of the country will be able to watch Sunday’s early game on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the booth. For those ready to put their money where their mouth is, the point spread is set with the Cowboys as 3.5-point favorites; the over/under is 47.5 points.

Report: Jason Garrett is the favorite to land the Duke Football head coaching job :: The Devils Den

Garrett has had a formal interview with Duke University regarding their head coaching job; he is reportedly considered the frontrunner to take over the Blue Devils’ program. One source noted that the school expects to have their new head coach in place and available for the Dec. 15 Signing Day press conference.

