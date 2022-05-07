News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy’s Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.

Now for those hypotheticals. We’re exploring ideas like whether the Cowboys might be smart to bring former rival Odell Beckham Jr. aboard as a one-year mercenary, and whether the city of Dallas could support a second NFL team the way New York and Los Angeles do. We’re also doing some serious crystal-ball gazing with the first mock draft of the 2023 season, and we’re still imagining what Von Miller and Micah Parsons as position mates might have looked like. We’re wondering what went wrong with DeMarcus Ware’s Hall of Fame invite, and we’re going inside the nerve-wracking life of an agent on day 3 of the draft. All that and more, like schedule leaks and Matt Waletzko’s big upside, coming right up…

No international Cowboys games preserves Mike McCarthy’s return trip to Lambeau Field :: Dallas Morning News

With this week’s announcement that the Cowboys will not be headed to London to play either the Jaguars or the Packers, it means domestic road trips to both Jacksonville and Green Bay in 2022. And that means the Cowboys coach will be on the sidelines of Lambeau Field once again, for the first time since he was fired by the Packers in 2018.

Video of accident involving Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shows scary T-bone crash :: Cowboys Wire

The video, taken by the dashboard cam of a nearby motorist, shows a sedan turning left across traffic and getting broadsided by the vehicle in which Jones was traveling. The footage later shows the Cowboys owner walking with a slight limp and examining his knee or lower leg.

DeMarcus Ware opens up about 2022 Hall of Fame snub :: Fansided

The ex-Cowboy admits that he thought “everything was in place” for his inclusion in this year’s Canton class. “Sometimes, you knock at the door, and it doesn’t always open for you,” Ware said. “I’m gonna keep knocking, and eventually, that door’s gonna open up, and that opportunity’s gonna be there.”

Von Miller suggests he 'almost' signed with Cowboys in IG photo with Micah Parsons :: Bleacher Report

The Bills’ new linebacker hinted in an Instagram post that, “It almost happened.” That’s the caption Miller added to a photo taken of himself with Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Mayor Johnson wants a 2nd NFL team. But Jerry Jones, Cowboys have the say-so :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted this week that the south side of the city deserves its own NFL team. He even took a sly dig at the Cowboys actually being headquartered in Frisco by suggesting that a new or relocated team (he called out the Chargers and Jaguars as examples) might be prohibited from using the “Dallas” locator if they don’t play within the city limits. The idea of a new team in Dallas seems to come up every few years, but Jerry Jones still owns regional market rights.

Select NFL matchups to be announced next week :: Ari Meirov (Twitter)

The full NFL schedule will be released on May 12. But the NFL will also slowly trickle out some games throughout the week. May 9: ESPN will announce some of their games. May 10: CBS's turn May 11: FOX's turn May 12: NBC's turn + all teams will announce their first home game. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2022

Why Matt Waletzko could have big upside at tackle :: The Mothership

The Cowboys are so encouraged by what they’ve seen of their fifth-round draft pick that they have said out loud that they won’t be taking a veteran swing tackle in free agency. That alone is high praise for the 22-year-old from North Dakota. At 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds and with nearly the longest arms at this year’s combine, he certainly has the physical attributes to be a big deal in the pros.

What’s it like to be an agent on Day 3 of the NFL Draft? A behind-the-scenes look at a wild day of phone calls, deep breaths and money made :: Pro Football Network

Representing a first-round pick is easy. But Saturday of draft weekend is where agents really earn their pay. It’s equal parts hustle, working the phones, and being a therapist for clients whose football dreams hang in the balance. For agent Casey Muir, it took seven hours of Day 3 phone calls to convince the Chargers to select Purdue running back Zander Horvath with the third-to-last pick overall.

Why the Dallas Cowboys should sign Odell Beckham Jr. :: Sportscasting

Beckham won’t be ready to roll until November or December. Would OBJ’s undeniable talent and fresh legs be worth a heavily-discounted salary to help the Cowboys for just a handful of games down the late-season/playoff stretch? That’s the premise of this modest proposal that the author calls a “win-win” for both parties.

Doug Farrar's 2023 "Are you kidding me?" way-too-early NFL mock draft :: Touchdown Wire

Sure, a mock draft that’s 51 weeks early could be considered a useless exercise, given the zillions of things that could- and will- change between now and then. But that’s no reason not to do it. In this super-hypothetical first round, Dallas has the 26th overall pick and uses it on Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

