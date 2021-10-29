News: Oddsmakers make Cowboys underdogs, Xavier Woods seeking revenge vs Dallas

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have gone from treating the quarterback’s calf strain like a joke 12 days ago to suddenly laying the groundwork for backup Cooper Rush to make his first NFL start. Prescott himself said Thursday that the decision on if he’ll suit up won’t be his alone, but admitted there’s the rest of the season to consider. Vegas oddsmakers certainly took notice; they made a drastic move to the official line for Sunday night’s game in the wake of the Cowboys’ contingency talk.

Elsewhere, Amari Cooper has used the bye week to get healthy, the offense is focusing on improving their red zone numbers, and Prescott had quite the review of offensive lineman La’el Collins in his return to work. A former Cowboy now in Minnesota is looking to make amends for being cut loose in Dallas, a current Cowboy is reliving his highlight-reel moment against the Vikings last year, and America’s Team is not only the cream of the NFC East crop according to advanced metrics, they’re legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Plus, is this the start of a championship era in Dallas… or a do-or-die shot at trophy-hoisting glory? Here’s the News and Notes.

Dak Prescott injury moves Cowboys-Vikings odds, suggesting QB won’t play :: DraftKings Nation

Link

Oddsmakers did not like Prescott’s second straight day of being limited in practice. With the quarterback and team now talking openly about the possibility of having Cooper Rush start in Minnesota, the official line for Sunday night’s game saw a massive swing on Thursday. Once 2.5-point favorites, the Cowboys suddenly find themselves 2.5-point underdogs. No official word from the team, but Vegas clearly believes Prescott will sit this one out.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott leaves door open to sitting Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Story continues

If Sunday’s game versus the Vikings were a playoff tilt, Prescott says there “would be no question” about him playing through his calf strain. But it’s not a playoff game, just a midseason matchup that has no real bearing on the division standings. So there are serious questions about whether Prescott will play. “There is a bigger picture,” the passer said Thursday. “It’s more than just one game [to consider].”

Prescott raves about OL La'el Collins in Cowboys return :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Dak Prescott said Lael Collins had the best practice of his career today: He’s an enforcer on this offensive line, has always been that way so just to feel his energy. Feel like he may have had his best practice he’s had as a pro. That’s huge for him personally and for us. pic.twitter.com/dIX8OrHRak — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 28, 2021

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes plummets :: NFL.com

Link

His calf injury notwithstanding, Prescott sits atop the QB Index heading into Week 8, with Collins back on the offensive line and Michael Gallup soon to return as well. “The Saints and Cardinals will be challenging,” Gregg Rosenthal notes, “but games against the Broncos, Falcons, Chiefs, Eagles, and two against Washington set up well for an MVP run.”

Cowboys lapping NFC East rivals in record, advanced statistical measures :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The standings say that the Cowboys are well ahead of their division rivals in the NFC East. A closer look at some of the advanced metrics backs that up. Completion Percentage above Expectation (CPOE), Expected Points Added (EPA) per offensive play, and EPA per defensive play all show Dallas performing miles above the Eagles, Giants, and Washington.

Coming off a bye week, Cowboys are focused on improving red zone efficiency :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Red-zone offense has been a renewed point of emphasis this week as the Cowboys prepare for Sunday night. Turning around an anemic road touchdown efficiency will be no easy task in Minnesota; the Vikings have the ninth-most-efficient red zone defense in the league. “We’ve got plays that are putting us in good spots to win,” said tight end Dalton Schultz. “It’s just honing in on those last little details in order to make those plays work.”

Amari Cooper rested and healthy after bye week :: The Mothership

Link

The veteran wideout missed most of the preseason working back from an ankle injury. So far this season, he has dealt with new injuries to his hamstring and ribs that have required him to come out of games and miss snaps. But the bye week has done his body good. “As close to 100% as I’ll be,” Cooper said. “It feels good.”

Amari Cooper bewildered by CeeDee Lamb's fines :: Jeff Cavanaugh (Twitter)

"I've never seen a player so young get fined so much. He's been fined like every week this year. It's so confusing to me. I'm like, do you like money?" "It's always uniform violations." – @AmariCooper9 on @_CeeDeeThree — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) October 28, 2021

Vikings S Xavier Woods talks about the Cowboys: 'I guess they didn't want me back' :: Vikings Wire

Link

The Vikings safety wasn’t shy about saying right out loud that there was “most definitely” extra motivation for him to show up big against his former club. With cornerback Patrick Peterson now on injured reserve, Woods will have no choice but to step up in the Minnesota secondary if they hope to slow down the Cowboys’ formidable wide receiver group.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb on spectacular TD catch vs. Vikings, Justin Jefferson :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The second-year receiver still thinks about the gravity-defying catch he made against the Vikings last year, but knows that Jefferson, a member of his draft class, is capable of big things for Minnesota, too. “I’m sure he wants to be the best,” Lamb said. “And likewise, I definitely want to be considered the best in the class, and I feel like that’s kind of what keeps us going.”

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Honestly, Cowboys should beat enigmatic Vikings comfortably. Should. :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Our own K.D. Drummond and podcast host Ryan O’Leary look at not only the Week 8 game against Minnesota but beyond, too. Is the championship window just opening? Or does the salary cap make 2021 a one-time do-or-die opportunity for this Cowboys team?

Gauging the Cardinals, Packers and potential Super Bowl contenders in top-heavy NFC :: ESPN

Link

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Dallas an 11.2% chance of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the conference. While they tout the powerhouse offense as the team’s best trait, they acknowledge that injuries pose the biggest threat to derailing that train; just look at last year. But there’s also a defense that, while much improved, is still giving up too many big plays.

1

1