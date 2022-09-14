News, notes from Wednesday’s Bucs practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the field Wednesday following a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, kicking off their preparations for another road game in Week 2.

It’s the division-rival New Orleans Saints awaiting the Bucs this weekend, coming off back-to-back regular-season sweeps over Tampa Bay.

Here’s the latest from Wednesday’s practice:

No WR Chris Godwin or LT Donovan Smith at practice today. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 14, 2022

No Chris Godwin, no Donovan Smith as Bucs return to practice, going indoors on a rainy Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/yP81o56qlC — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 14, 2022

#Bucs were inside due to the inclement weather. Donovan Smith, Chris Godwin and Zyon McCollum did not practice. Leonard Fournette was practicing. pic.twitter.com/MWHd2crOSs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 14, 2022

Leonard Fournette was at practice, seemed fine. A lot of you asked about him, but I think Rachaad White playing at the end of the game was more about the score and getting him more NFL snaps. https://t.co/5XCrGrWpfD — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 14, 2022

New Bucs practice-squad tight end David Wells is wearing No. 89, by the way. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 14, 2022

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith (hyperextended right elbow) is not practicing today. That’s Josh Wells (No. 72) in at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/aFN78Bno9y — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 14, 2022

Mike Evans has his lower left leg taped today. We’ll see what that’s about in open locker room in a little while or when the injury report comes out later today. This was during the first part of practice that’s devoted to special teams, which is why he’s off to the side. pic.twitter.com/A1UgsbKy0F — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 14, 2022

Chris Godwin (hamstring) is not practicing today. I mentioned already that Donovan Smith isn’t either, nor is cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring). — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 14, 2022

