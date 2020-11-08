News and Notes: Steelers coming to town, are Cowboys checked out?

Sunday afternoon features a matchup of two teams trending in completely different directions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are an NFL best 7-0, while the Dallas Cowboys are struggling to find any semblance of quarterback play following the loss of Dak Prescott. Get a Dallas-Pittsburgh preview, our weekly staff picks for the matchup between historic franchises, and more.

To make matters worse for Dallas, Ezekiel Elliott is a game-time decision, and he might be closer to doubtful after the Cowboys promoted backfield depth from the practice squad. Chidobe Awuzie’s return will have to wait at least another week. Punter Chris Jones was placed on the IR. There are a few positives in Dallas, including DeMarcus Lawrence, who is playing like the star he can be. Plus, how does Mike McCarthy really feel about his current circumstances in Dallas?