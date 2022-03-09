News, Notes: Schultz tagged, no anger for Anger, 3 Cowboys named underrated FA

The Dallas Cowboys made their first two moves of the offseason, and showed their hands on a couple other question marks. As the first deadline of the 2022 league year came and went, there was action around the league when it came to the franchise tags and what others were doing could have played a role in how Dallas navigated their own decision.

While Dalton Schultz was the headliner, the Cowboys also made a move at the wide receiver position, resigned themselves to not being able to make another and still left fans up in the air about the biggest decision of them all, what is happening with Amari Cooper. And while fans are ticked off Dallas is spending on Schultz instead of (potentially) Cooper, he is one of 3 Cowboys to be named underrated free agents.

Cowboys to use $10.93M franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys slapped the non-exclusive tag on their last standing veteran TE, a necessity with Blake Jarwin now out for the year. Schultz can negotiate but he’d bring Dallas back two first-round picks, so he’s back in Dallas unless they rescind the tag before he signs the offer sheet. Dallas has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal to lower his cap hit.

NFL free agency 2022: Most overrated, underrated at every position :: ESPN+

Link (paywall)

No Cowboys make the overrated list. Three Cowboys make the underrated list.

Underrated: Dalton Schultz

Schultz is arguably the best tight end available in free agency, as he’s coming off a season in which he was the sixth-highest-graded and third-most-valuable tight end in the NFL. Schultz is good at finding soft spots in zone, doesn’t have an extensive injury history, adds value after the catch, wins at the catch point and holds his own in the run game. He ranked sixth or higher at the position last year in drop rate (3.4%), contested catch rate (63.2%, 12/19) and broken tackles after the catch (13). If Dallas is forced to let him walk, a team like Tennessee makes a lot of sense as a landing spot.

Underrated: Connor Williams

Yes, I know the penalties are an issue, as Williams committed an NFL-leading 17 penalties in 2021 and was benched for a short stretch during the season. Even with all of those plays baked into the PFF grading system, Williams still finished as a top-10-graded guard for the 2021 season (75.2) and has been one of the NFL’s 15 most valuable guards in back-to-back seasons. The penalties should regress in 2022, as they weren’t an issue before. He’s not going to be one of the five highest-paid guards in free agency and probably will receive something akin to a three-year, $20 million deal. However, the scheme doesn’t matter — if a team needs a guard, it should pursue Williams over the much pricier options.

Underrated: Randy Gregory

Gregory has had a rocky NFL career with multiple suspensions, but he was a featured piece on the Cowboys’ defense this past season. He ranked 12th among qualifying edge defenders in pass-rush grade (84.7) and tied for sixth in pressure rate (15.5%). Teams may be cautious to sign Gregory given his history, an offseason knee surgery and role, but there is no denying his special tools. Between his lateral quickness, explosiveness and improved plan, Gregory showed he can generate value as a rotational pass-rusher.

2022 NFL franchise tag tracker :: ESPN

Link

Two other TEs (David Njoku, Mike Gesicki) were among those tagged by Tuesday’s deadline, perhaps indicating to Dallas that the market would be hot and heavy for Schultz, and they wouldn’t be able to bring in comparable talent. Among other tagged guys were Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

2022 NFL Free Agency: 10 players who could get more money than expected :: Pro Football Focus

Link

If the Cowboys are looking for upper-mid free agents at guard or linebacker, names like James Daniels, Laken Tomlinson or Foyesade Oluokun are sure to be on the radar. They may not come with the savings Dallas hopes though as all land on the potentially pricey market.

Cowboys plan to let punter Bryan Anger leave in free agency :: Pro Football Talk

Link

If you like having Pro Bowl players, Dallas letting Anger go will, well, anger you. If you believe teams should rarely be punting, like this guy with two thumbs, you absolutely don’t enter a bidding war for a punter. Go for it, you cowards.

Cowboys expected to restructure Dak Prescott and Zack Martin :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys created around $22 million in room by taking advantage of Prescott’s two void years and rewriting Martin’s deal to add two void seasons. They still have work to do to get under the cap before the new league year, though.

Ikem Ekwonu, Jordan Davis, and the NFL Combine Dawgs :: Football Outsiders

Link

The incomparable Mike Tanier goes into the scouting combine winners and losers, with in-depth profiles including quotes from several of the stars from last week.

DeMarcus Lawrence declining the pay cut is the right move for himself :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Aidan Davis goes into why, despite not being to the benefit of the Cowboys, it was a no brainer for the Dallas DE to decline getting paid less than what the club agreed to pay him.

