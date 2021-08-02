News and notes from Ron Rivera’s Monday presser

Washington coach Ron Rivera covered several topics in his Monday press briefing. First, the COVID-19 talk; then, the head coach discussed other news surrounding the team.

When practice began on Monday, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen wasn’t with the first-team defense. With Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list, there was concern about Allen. Nothing to worry about as Rivera said Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.

Jonathan Allen is working on the side field during 11s. No Allen, Payne or Ioannidis means Tim Settle and Devaroe Lawrence working at DT with the 1s. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2021

Quarterback Kyle Allen, who is third on the depth chart, tweaked his surgically-repaired ankle over the weekend.

Kyle Allen not participating after tweaking his surgically-repaired ankle Saturday. Definitely a hitch in his step as he walks around the field. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 2, 2021

Kyle Allen is also day-to-day.

Another player not participating in team drills was rookie linebacker, Jamin Davis.

Jamin Davis is here and with his teammates but have not seen him take any snaps in team drills yet. Still has helmet with him; talking to Jack Del Rio and Cole Holcomb. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2021

It turns out Davis was poked in the eye and was battling an infection.

Jon Allen had a tight hamstring…. Jamin Davis sat out because he has an eye infection; was poked in the eye the other day… — John Keim (@john_keim) August 2, 2021

Second-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson was getting some run with the first team, and Rivera addressed Hudson after practice.

Ron Rivera said Khaleke Hudson is a player they believe deserved a longer look. Said Hudson is playing the role that LB Shaq Thompson played for him in Carolina. They have about five different players rolling in and out of the Buffalo Nickel position — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 2, 2021

The Buffalo Nickel spot is ideal for Hudson and his athleticism. Washington has several options there, but Hudson is certainly an intriguing one.

Speaking of linebackers, Rivera praised Cole Holcomb.

Rivera said Cole Holcomb is having an “excellent” camp. You saw the potential last year, but it’s really played out over the past few days. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 2, 2021

One issue that will certainly relieve fans is the condition of running back Antonio Gibson’s toe. Rivera said the toe is not an issue for Gibson now.