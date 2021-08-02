News and notes from Ron Rivera’s Monday presser

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
In this article:
Washington coach Ron Rivera covered several topics in his Monday press briefing. First, the COVID-19 talk; then, the head coach discussed other news surrounding the team.

When practice began on Monday, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen wasn’t with the first-team defense. With Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list, there was concern about Allen. Nothing to worry about as Rivera said Allen is dealing with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, who is third on the depth chart, tweaked his surgically-repaired ankle over the weekend.

Kyle Allen is also day-to-day.

Another player not participating in team drills was rookie linebacker, Jamin Davis.

It turns out Davis was poked in the eye and was battling an infection.

Second-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson was getting some run with the first team, and Rivera addressed Hudson after practice.

The Buffalo Nickel spot is ideal for Hudson and his athleticism. Washington has several options there, but Hudson is certainly an intriguing one.

Speaking of linebackers, Rivera praised Cole Holcomb.

One issue that will certainly relieve fans is the condition of running back Antonio Gibson’s toe. Rivera said the toe is not an issue for Gibson now.

