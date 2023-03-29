News and Notes: Parsons wants Zero from Cowboys; Jerry in favor of Thursday flex

More drama from the owners meetings on Tuesday. While the participants talked about- and approved- several notable changes, perhaps the most contentious debate came over the subject of bringing “flex” scheduling to late-season Thursday Night Football. The topic was officially tabled on Tuesday, but will come to a vote in May and could take effect in 2023. Throwing short weeks at teams and fans on limited notice is sure to be wildly unpopular with players and coaches (and fans making travel plans), but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already in favor.

Meanwhile, players can now wear the number 0 on their jerseys, and two Cowboys are already jockeying for the honor. Preseason roster cuts will be different this year, the league has embraced gambling in a shocking new way, and there’s news regarding the Cowboys’ most storied rivals and their embattled owner. We’re also looking at mock drafts that send either a top tight end or a “ballerina-like” defensive tackle to Dallas, head coach Mike McCarthy reveals a surprising film-room session, and the real reason why the Cowboys didn’t offer a pay cut to Ezekiel Elliott. That and more in News and Notes.

Zero Tolerance: Players can wear jersey No. 0 :: The Mothership

Jayron Kearse and Micah Parsons were among the Cowboys to immediately log their interest in wearing the No. 0 jersey for the Cowboys in 2023. A new rule change just passed Tuesday will allow any non-lineman to wear 0 for the first time in league history.

NFL Annual Meetings: Highlights from McCarthy :: The Mothership

At Tuesday’s coaches’ breakfast, McCarthy expressed his excitement to work with Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, reminisced on how coachable and loved Ezekiel Elliott was, confirmed that there’s some positional experimentation going on along the offensive line, and revealed that he and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien did a four-hour film-room session with Dak Prescott to go over each of last year’s interceptions and near-picks.

Clarence Hill: Why didn’t the Dallas Cowboys offer star RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut before cutting him? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“The last thing we want to do,” the Cowboys owner explained, “is do anything that would be insulting to a player- to a great player- like Zeke, who was one of the best players to ever put on Cowboys uniform.” Jones said it’s best to let the market reveal a declining player’s worth than for their team to do it. It also helps maintain a lifelong relationship when a player finds out on their own.

AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Washington Commanders :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys’ longest-standing rival may be welcoming new ownership. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have formally submitted fully financed bids for the Washington Commanders, with both bids coming in at Daniel Snyder’s asking price of $6 billion. Three-quarters of the league owners would need to approve the sale. A vote could take place at the league meetings in May if Snyder accepts an offer soon.

Jones claims to know 'everything' in NFL's Commanders report, wants it released :: Darren M. Haynes (Twitter)

UPDATE: I asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he "knows everything in the [MJW] report" about Dan Snyder that has yet to be released "That would be impossible because the only person that knows about the report is Mary Jo White"@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/b9n9VTmQgQ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 29, 2023

Roger Goodell defends possibility of Thursday night flex scheduling :: ProFootballTalk

The league wants to bring flex scheduling to Amazon’s Thursday night games to assure better matchups. And owners have already approved allowing teams to play on two short weeks during a season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Giants co-owner John Mara were among those who voiced opposition to the moves; the commissioner stressed that the NFL is putting its fans first and maintained that Thursday night games don’t show a higher injury rate for players. A deciding vote could come in May.

Jerry Jones in favor of Thursday flex scheduling :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys' Jerry Jones confirmed he voted in favor of TNF flex proposal. "I'm all for it. I think what we're suggesting is very good for the NFL & will let us give the appropriate sensitivity to any fans that generally are being disadvantaged by a game moving out of their plans." https://t.co/FOvcXxzpwE — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 29, 2023

NFL owners vote to allow sportsbooks in stadiums on game days: Sources :: The Athletic

Once upon a time (in 2015), the NFL barred Tony Romo from attending a fantasy sports convention in Las Vegas because it was next to a casino. My, how things have changed: on Tuesday, league owners voted to allow physical sportsbooks to operate on game days inside NFL stadiums starting in 2023. But it’s only in states where sports gambling is legal, so AT&T Stadium is still out, for now.

Owners approve move to single cutdown day :: Ari Meirov (Twitter)

The NFL has approved having just one roster cutdown, meaning teams will trim rosters from 90 to 53 after the final preseason game. The date this year: Tuesday, August 29. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023

Former NFL GM mocks Witten, Gronkowski TE clone to Cowboys at 26 :: Cowboys Wire

Were he running the Cowboys, longtime GM Mike Tannenbaum would angle for Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer with their first-round pick. The Fighting Irish’s all-time receptions leader among tight ends has been called “Baby Gronk” by the school’s fans and compared to Jason Witten by The Draft Network.

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Colts pass on quarterback; Will Levis falls out of first round :: NFL.com

The NFL analyst zigs where most others are zagging, forecasting the Cowboys to go defense with their first-round pick. Brooks likes Dallas to reward Dan Quinn’s return by giving him Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, an athletic tackle with heavy hands and ballerina-like feet.

Did the Cowboys just reveal Terence Steele will be the swing tackle? :: Cowboys Wire

While the Cowboys owner caused a stir this week by saying Steele would likely be the backup tackle on both sides in 2023, it’s worth noting that whoever is just behind the oft-injured Tyron Smith on the Cowboys’ depth chart is likely to see a good bit of playing time. “We have Tyron when he’s available,” Jones continued, “and we have Steele there that’s going to get his snaps. And may get a lot of snaps.”

