News and Notes: Just how good are the Cowboys’ weapons in 2022?

Fans can rejoice, the Thanksgiving throwbacks are making a return for the 2022 season with the new helmet rules that allow the Cowboys to don the white helmets yet again.

With time running out for fresh faces to join the campaign, Dallas should look to add support to the offensive weapons and the trenches on the other side of the ball. The most intriguing conversation may be what’s next at receiver. CeeDee Lamb is the clear No. 1 but new talents like Jalen Tolbert and James Washington are wild cards. Add in waiting for Michael Gallup’s return and it could be a big worry early in the season.

The 2019 class is entering their contract year and running back Tony Pollard likely isn’t the only running back trying to prove themselves. Ezekiel Elliott is facing more criticism than ever and Pollard’s drive to earn big money presents a situation that could pay dividends for both.

On the defensive side, Cowboys staff writers debate where linebacker Micah Parsons will line up the most in 2022. The answers to this and more in the latest news and notes.

Cowboys unveil throwback white helmet to be worn vs. Giants on Thanksgiving :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys finally joined a multitude of NFL teams in bringing back a classic uniform with the new helmet rules allowing more than one shell. In fitting fashion, the uniforms will return on Thanksgiving.

5 positions the Cowboys need to consider adding talent to before Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

With time running out for Dallas to add new pieces before season preparation begins in full force, Ben Grimaldi breaks down five positions the Cowboys need to reinforce.

Short-manned skill positions and more help in the middle sit in the focus if Dallas plans to add extra talent for training camp.

Cowboys’ rookie contracts are expiring from the class of 2019. Who gets deals to stay? :: The Athletic

The 2019 draft class is next on the chopping block entering their contract year. Headlining the group for Dallas is running back Tony Pollard, who enters a prove-it year with his running mate Ezekiel Elliott.

Safety Donovan Wilson has went from a sixth-round selection a to consistent piece for the Cowboys. That said, injuries have become an issue but a healthy and efficient season could earn him another deal in Dallas.

The Cowboys margin of error in 2022 is small, and it’s their own fault :: Blogging the Boys

Could it be different year, same story? Entering camp, the Cowboys have question marks around almost every position on offense. Can they expect it to be remedied in just a couple months?

On top of that, is it fair to expect the defense to lead the NFL in takeaways to make up for it? Probably not but time will tell.

NFL wide receiver, tight end, running back rankings for all 32 teams in 2022: Stacking best and worst offensive playmakers :: ESPN

The Cowboys’ offensive weapons come in at No. 11 on ESPN’s list, a long fall from being top three in the last two seasons. The loss of Amari Cooper and awaited return of Michael Gallup loom large at receiver while the tug-of-war between the running backs leave uncertainties about how the offense might function in 2022.

Cowboys Camp Position Preview: Wide Receivers :: Inside the Star

Looking at the receiver group as a whole, there’s four players that can be real playmakers. The caveat is two of them have never played with Dak Prescott while the latter is coming off a torn ACL and won’t be ready for Week 1.

Could a player like Simi Fehoko make the jump or will the absence of Cooper prove to be too much?

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Busts from same model that called Julio Jones' disappointing season :: CBS Sports

Generally considered to be a first-round pick in fantasy, Elliott’s value is tanking and SportsLine’s model has him as a bust for the 2022 season.

Coming off a season that looked like a return to form before a torn PCL, Elliott has to battle with Pollard to maintain his workhorse status, which limits his fantasy value.

Where Will Micah Parsons Line Up The Most? :: The Mothership

After a rookie season where Parsons lined up all over the field, what will be his most common spot in 2022? 13 sacks as a rookie presents an intrigue to make him a consistent pass rusher and the Cowboys staff writers agree it’ll be a mixed bag again, letting him play all over the field.

