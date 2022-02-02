News, notes and highlights from Day 1 of the 2022 Senior Bowl

The 2022 Senior Bowl practice sessions kicked off on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The American team is being coached by the former Eagles and current Lions assistant coach Duce Staley. The New York Jets are coaching the National team, which practiced first on the day.

Here are notes and highlights from day one.

1. Jermaine Johnson is the real deal

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) takes off on a 55-yard touchdown run as Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) trails him in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Howie Roseman is in Mobile and the Eagles are likely to target an edge rusher early in the 2022 NFL draft.

The third guy on every team’s board is likely to be former Florida State and Georgia pass rusher, Jermaine Johnson.

#Lions HC Duce Staley picked Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard and Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson for post-practice 1-on-1. Rep 1 winner: Johnson pic.twitter.com/fWCpMkMGnd — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 1, 2022

A talented edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, Johnson resembles Josh Sweat and plays with leverage, along with being a fluid athlete with a scary first step.

Johnson’s journey has taken him from the Juco route to Georgia, then down to Florida State.

Eagles need for speed

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman loves to evaluate fast players and Tuesday’s practice session was highlighted by athletic skill position players.

Top 5 Max Speeds (in mph) from Tuesday’s Senior Bowl American Practice per @ZebraTechnology:

* UTSA CB Tariq Woolen 22.45📈

* SMU WR Danny Gray 22.01

* Tennessee WR Velus Jones 21.75

* Clemson CB Mario Goodrich 21.22

* Sam Houston CB Zyon McCollum 21.06 pic.twitter.com/ioAr1ZEB8W — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2022

3. Coby Bryant

Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) drops a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) defends in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14.

Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23

The Eagles have a need at cornerback and former Oklahoma State star would fit from a player perspective and namesake.

Round 1 of many between WR Khalil Shakir and CB Coby Bryant at @seniorbowl Shakir showing a some of the quick-hit skills that a lot of people like in his tape. Quick feet, flip the hips, attacks the ball. I expect him to be one of the top standouts from the WR group pic.twitter.com/USMPGVYjkC — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 1, 2022

More edge rushing



Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 420

A star at Cincinnati, Sanders is right behind Jermaine Johnson in potential and he was more than impressive in one on one matchups against the massive Australian tackle, Daniel Faalele.

Myjai Sanders beating Daniel Faalele around the edge (🎥: @BrandonThornNFL)pic.twitter.com/aefwf0slgv — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) February 1, 2022

Random notes

Nevada’s Romeo Doubs runs free while taking on Hawai’i at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 16, 2021.

Ren Unr Haw 13

Nevada’s Romeo Doubs was efficient in getting in and out of his breaks and showed an explosive burst.

WRs leading the way thus far in terms of top speeds.

Alec Pierce – 19.82 mph

Bo Melton – 18.41 mph

Romeo Doubs – 17.86 mph@ZebraTechnology #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/6LSAiwusst — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) February 1, 2022

Doubs was also among the fastest from day one.

Malik Willis

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The former Liberty quarterback can throw the football out of the stadium.

One of the standouts in day 1 of @seniorbowl practices was @LibertyFootball QB Malik Willis. To say the least, he put on a show with his arm strength and deep ball accuracy. For all you #Steelers fans that want him, get excited! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE 📽️(@TheRealForno) pic.twitter.com/BuiqvhJLn2 — Black and Gold Nation – The Offseason (@B_GNation1) February 2, 2022

Devonte Wyatt is a game wrecker

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If Fletcher Cox truly has one year left in Philadelphia, Wyatt would offer the perfect transition piece and the former Georgia defensive tackle is an athletic monster.

Some former #UGA teammates going head-to-head here. Have always liked Devonte Wyatt’s quickness off the ball for a 300-lb man. That’s a quick win #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/IFKmDlczKE — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) February 2, 2022

