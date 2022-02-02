News, notes and highlights from Day 1 of the 2022 Senior Bowl

Glenn Erby
·4 min read
The 2022 Senior Bowl practice sessions kicked off on Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The American team is being coached by the former Eagles and current Lions assistant coach Duce Staley. The New York Jets are coaching the National team, which practiced first on the day.

Here are notes and highlights from day one.

1. Jermaine Johnson is the real deal

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) takes off on a 55-yard touchdown run as Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) trails him in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30.

Howie Roseman is in Mobile and the Eagles are likely to target an edge rusher early in the 2022 NFL draft.

The third guy on every team’s board is likely to be former Florida State and Georgia pass rusher, Jermaine Johnson.

A talented edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, Johnson resembles Josh Sweat and plays with leverage, along with being a fluid athlete with a scary first step.

Johnson’s journey has taken him from the Juco route to Georgia, then down to Florida State.

Eagles need for speed



Howie Roseman loves to evaluate fast players and Tuesday’s practice session was highlighted by athletic skill position players.

3. Coby Bryant

Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) drops a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) defends in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14.


The Eagles have a need at cornerback and former Oklahoma State star would fit from a player perspective and namesake.

More edge rushing




A star at Cincinnati, Sanders is right behind Jermaine Johnson in potential and he was more than impressive in one on one matchups against the massive Australian tackle, Daniel Faalele.

Random notes

Nevada's Romeo Doubs runs free while taking on Hawai'i at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 16, 2021.


Nevada’s Romeo Doubs was efficient in getting in and out of his breaks and showed an explosive burst.

Doubs was also among the fastest from day one.

Malik Willis



The former Liberty quarterback can throw the football out of the stadium.

Devonte Wyatt is a game wrecker



If Fletcher Cox truly has one year left in Philadelphia, Wyatt would offer the perfect transition piece and the former Georgia defensive tackle is an athletic monster.

