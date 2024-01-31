News, notes and highlights from Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, and as the Ravens and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts, and GMs will descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.

The 2024 Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.

This year’s game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

Both teams had practice on Tuesday, and we have highlights and notes from Day 1.

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Both prospects could end up in Ravens uniforms after Top 30 visits.

Fuaga vs. Latu. Best vs. best. That’s what makes this event so fun pic.twitter.com/v45LoBSsAS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 30, 2024

Tez Walker

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) goes through drills Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.

Nd Fb Spring Practice

Cam Hart puts the clamps on Tez Walker🔒 pic.twitter.com/VJGJkeibRa — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

If the Ravens choose to keep Tyler Linderbaum at center, then this Oregon Ducks star could be Kevin Zeitler’s successor.

Here is every one-on-one rep for Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/AsRO932ANM — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a one-handed catch for a first down during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 23, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

WR group standing out early here at @seniorbowl. @GatorsFB WR Ricky Pearsall is one of them. Clean win off press and a nice contested catch for the touchdown in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/S8PaVtmbmu — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo product could find himself quickly rising up draft boards, as the The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell was dominant on Day 1.

Very early in practice 1, #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell already making a strong case for the top defensive player here. Looking smooth and controlled. Locking WRs down in 1v1s. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

Jordan Morgan

TUCSON, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan #77 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore could look to make changes at either offensive tackle spot.

Quick look at Arizona OL Jordan Morgan during 1v1s. pic.twitter.com/AoSBwsI10R — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 30, 2024

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rivals but teammates this week pic.twitter.com/Y6fm5qPzZl — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 30, 2024

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown past Conrad Hussey #12 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs star put his route-running and separation skills on display for NFL personnel.

Daijun Edwards

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) rushes the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The Michigan pass catcher made a lot money on Day 1, stealing the show.

Roman Wilson: Career best 81.5 PFF Grade in 2023 〽️ Second among Big Ten WRs, trailing only Marvin Harrison Jr pic.twitter.com/Z8AO884z4l — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

Wilson showed the ability to separate and run away from defenders on the first day, and could have a Tank Dell rise up draft boards.

Johnny Wilson

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) catches a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) carries the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (27) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The former USC running back could be a perfect fit for a team looking add depth at the position.

USC RB Marshawn Lloyd (@m_lloyd_2) showing off the smooth jump cut #thedraftstartsinmobile 👉Make sure to tune in to the Senior Bowl game which can be seen live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/zbMzxA95Rq — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) January 30, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

More of the cornerback Philadelphia or Baltimore could target early and often.

Quinyon vs Pearsall pic.twitter.com/050izlx9Ii — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Dylan Laube

University of New Hampshire junior Dylan Laube runs against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.

69686220007p Wor Laube

According to Andrew DiCecco, Philadelphia with the New Hampshire RB at the Senior Bowl.

Quinyon Mitchell

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Legitimately one of the only gripes you could have with CB Quinyon Mitchell is that he did not play a lot of press in college (5.4% of his reps – extremely low number). But at 6003 with reported 4.3 speed, he has the skillset. This is really, really good stuff from him here. https://t.co/oJ7m0p11Kd — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) January 30, 2024

Mitchell may have played himself out of the back of the first round into the top 10.

Quinyon Mitchell has been a STAR today#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/aprg4Fiu0A — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 30, 2024

Roman Wilson

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork at the @seniorbowl with Michigan WR Roman Wilson, who went from a national title to a great first practice: “Growing up, I used to pray for times like this. This is what I want to do. This is not too much for me.” pic.twitter.com/nEYNrBghnL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 30, 2024

Javon Baker

UCF WR Javon Baker is one to watch this week in Mobile. He measured in at 6-1, 208 lbs and is a route technician. Baker should dominate in 1v1s. pic.twitter.com/p6GRgwyMlz — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 30, 2024

Laiatu Latu

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Competition period to end the first practice.@UCLAFootball ED Laiatu Latu got the better of BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with the inside swim. No hesitation in how Latu rushes pic.twitter.com/riAsn5Cqz8 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

