News, notes and highlights from Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl
The NFL draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, and as the Ravens and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts, and GMs will descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.
The 2024 Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.
This year’s game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
Both teams had practice on Tuesday, and we have highlights and notes from Day 1.
Laiatu Latu
Both prospects could end up in Ravens uniforms after Top 30 visits.
Fuaga vs. Latu. Best vs. best. That’s what makes this event so fun pic.twitter.com/v45LoBSsAS
Tez Walker
Cam Hart puts the clamps on Tez Walker🔒
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Damnnn Jackson Powers-Johnson! pic.twitter.com/OTg7fy5IC1
If the Ravens choose to keep Tyler Linderbaum at center, then this Oregon Ducks star could be Kevin Zeitler’s successor.
Here is every one-on-one rep for Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/AsRO932ANM
Ricky Pearsall
WR group standing out early here at @seniorbowl. @GatorsFB WR Ricky Pearsall is one of them.
Clean win off press and a nice contested catch for the touchdown in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/S8PaVtmbmu
Quinyon Mitchell
The Toledo product could find himself quickly rising up draft boards, as the The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell was dominant on Day 1.
Very early in practice 1, #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell already making a strong case for the top defensive player here.
Looking smooth and controlled. Locking WRs down in 1v1s.
Jordan Morgan
Baltimore could look to make changes at either offensive tackle spot.
Quick look at Arizona OL Jordan Morgan during 1v1s. pic.twitter.com/AoSBwsI10R
Bo Nix
Rivals but teammates this week pic.twitter.com/Y6fm5qPzZl
Ladd McConkey
The Bulldogs star put his route-running and separation skills on display for NFL personnel.
.@laddmcconkey02 making noise early in Mobile @seniorbowl.#GoDawgs | #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE
Daijun Edwards
.@3wayyyy blender 🌀🌀🌀@seniorbowl | #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE https://t.co/rdOxDjQN70
Roman Wilson
The Michigan pass catcher made a lot money on Day 1, stealing the show.
Roman Wilson: Career best 81.5 PFF Grade in 2023
〽️ Second among Big Ten WRs, trailing only Marvin Harrison Jr pic.twitter.com/Z8AO884z4l
Wilson showed the ability to separate and run away from defenders on the first day, and could have a Tank Dell rise up draft boards.
Johnny Wilson
#FSU’s WR Johnny Wilson is 6”7 and has BURST off the line 🔥#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE | #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/61QNdUhYzb
Marshawn Lloyd
The former USC running back could be a perfect fit for a team looking add depth at the position.
USC RB Marshawn Lloyd (@m_lloyd_2) showing off the smooth jump cut #thedraftstartsinmobile
👉Make sure to tune in to the Senior Bowl game which can be seen live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
Quinyon Mitchell
More of the cornerback Philadelphia or Baltimore could target early and often.
Quinyon vs Pearsall pic.twitter.com/050izlx9Ii
Dylan Laube
According to Andrew DiCecco, Philadelphia with the New Hampshire RB at the Senior Bowl.
Momma there goes that man 💨💨@dylan_laube ‼️#GraniteStrong | #CatsintheNFL https://t.co/aolKr7GSr8
Quinyon Mitchell
Legitimately one of the only gripes you could have with CB Quinyon Mitchell is that he did not play a lot of press in college (5.4% of his reps – extremely low number).
But at 6003 with reported 4.3 speed, he has the skillset. This is really, really good stuff from him here. https://t.co/oJ7m0p11Kd
Mitchell may have played himself out of the back of the first round into the top 10.
Quinyon Mitchell has been a STAR today#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/aprg4Fiu0A
Roman Wilson
From The Insiders on @nflnetwork at the @seniorbowl with Michigan WR Roman Wilson, who went from a national title to a great first practice: “Growing up, I used to pray for times like this. This is what I want to do. This is not too much for me.” pic.twitter.com/nEYNrBghnL
Javon Baker
UCF WR Javon Baker is one to watch this week in Mobile. He measured in at 6-1, 208 lbs and is a route technician. Baker should dominate in 1v1s. pic.twitter.com/p6GRgwyMlz
Laiatu Latu
Competition period to end the first practice.@UCLAFootball ED Laiatu Latu got the better of BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with the inside swim. No hesitation in how Latu rushes pic.twitter.com/riAsn5Cqz8
