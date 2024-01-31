Advertisement

News, notes and highlights from Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl

glenn erby
·8 min read

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, and as the Ravens and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts, and GMs will descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.

The 2024 Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.

This year’s game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

Both teams had practice on Tuesday, and we have highlights and notes from Day 1.

Laiatu Latu

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla (15) battles for position during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Both prospects could end up in Ravens uniforms after Top 30 visits.

Tez Walker

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) goes through drills Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during spring football practice on the Notre Dame campus.<br>Nd Fb Spring Practice
Jackson Powers-Johnson

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
If the Ravens choose to keep Tyler Linderbaum at center, then this Oregon Ducks star could be Kevin Zeitler’s successor.

Ricky Pearsall

Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) makes a one-handed catch for a first down during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 23, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Quinyon Mitchell

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaf/teams/miami-(oh)/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Redhawks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Redhawks</a> wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo product could find himself quickly rising up draft boards, as the The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell was dominant on Day 1.

Jordan Morgan

TUCSON, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan #77 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Baltimore could look to make changes at either offensive tackle spot.

Bo Nix

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Ladd McConkey

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Ladd McConkey #84 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown past Conrad Hussey #12 of the Florida State Seminoles in the second quarter during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Bulldogs star put his route-running and separation skills on display for NFL personnel.

Daijun Edwards

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) rushes the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Roman Wilson

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.
The Michigan pass catcher made a lot money on Day 1, stealing the show.

Wilson showed the ability to separate and run away from defenders on the first day, and could have a Tank Dell rise up draft boards.

Johnny Wilson

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) catches a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Marshawn Lloyd

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) carries the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (27) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The former USC running back could be a perfect fit for a team looking add depth at the position.

Dylan Laube

University of New Hampshire junior Dylan Laube runs against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.<br>69686220007p Wor Laube
According to Andrew DiCecco, Philadelphia with the New Hampshire RB at the Senior Bowl.

Javon Baker

