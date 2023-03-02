News and Notes: Are Cowboys working on big acquisition at combine?

The combine is where dreams begin for hundreds of prospects, but that’s not all that is getting handled. NFL GMs and player agents are all on hand, and a ton of wheeling and dealing is taking place. Could Dallas be getting ready to make a big roster move? During this offseason, will the Cowboys break their norm? The team tends to rely on draft capital for new talent but the window is closing on success and drafting can’t create a championship team all by itself.

After watching the safety position be a hole for years, the Cowboys currently have three really good ones and Stephen Jones spoke of the importance of keeping the core together. Jerry Jones has found himself in legal trouble over the last year and now a sexual assault case is reopening regarding an alleged encounter at AT&T Stadium in 2018. A look at the plans around quarterback Dak Prescott, the argument to draft a running back high and more in News and Notes.

Where does Connor McGovern fit in Cowboys' offseason plans? :: Cowboys Wire

Amid a group of offensive linemen locked in their starting spots, McGovern finds himself potentially without a home. As a free agent, he may not be a top priority for Dallas but the luxury of having him as a backup could convince the team to resign him.

Jerry Jones to face sexual assault lawsuit in formerly dismissed case :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys owner had a lawsuit from 2020 resurface, surrounding an encounter that allegedly took place in 2018 at AT&T Stadium. This comes while Jones is still in a legal battle over a paternity test to find out if he’s the father of a Texas woman.

If Tyron Smith and Terence Steele return, the Cowboys must decide where to play Tyler Smith :: Blogging the Boys

Dallas has wealth at offensive tackle but that presents a decision. If both tackle spots are locked in, where does Tyler Smith fit in after his impressive rookie campaign? Unless one of the two starters leaves, Smith will be forced back inside.

Cowboys shouldn’t rely on drafting prowess alone in 2023 :: Blogging the Boys

While the team is notorious for staying quiet in free agency, there’s an element of luck in the draft and you can only bring in so much talent in one class. If the Cowboys are serious about winning, they have to put more resources to free agent signings.

Cowboys Seek to 'Build Around' Dak Prescott :: The Mothership

Dallas believes in their franchise quarterback, and part of that is building a roster around him. McCarthy discussed how they plan to improve around Prescott including his new role as play-caller.

Cowboys 'Counting On' 2022 Class to Level Up, More :: The Mothership

The 2022 draft class for Dallas was a strong one, but it’s still expecting more from those players in their sophomore campaigns. For the team to take the next step, two examples are cornerback DaRon Bland and defensive end Sam Willians, who had strong beginnings as rookies.

Jalen Ramsey: Should the Cowboys make a play for the playmaker? :: Inside the Star

The star cornerback is being discussed in trade offers, but will the Cowboys bite? They had a chance to draft him back in 2016 but now they can add him anyways this spring.

Cowboys want to keep key unit together for the foreseeable future :: AtoZ Sports

The three-headed monster at safety was on full display in 2022, and the Dallas brass is well aware. Stephen Jones spoke highly of the unit and how it’s a priority to make sure all three suit up for the team next season and beyond.

Will the Cowboys extend Dak Prescott this spring? Should they draft a RB early? :: The Athletic

Bob Sturm riffs about all things Cowboys from the last month. From potentially extending Prescott to if Bijan Robinson is the right pick, there’s never a short list to talk about when it’s Dallas.

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says 'new voice' calling plays will help Dak Prescott :: ESPN

Todd Archer caught up with the Dallas head coach, who talked about what the change in offensive coordinator could mean for the franchise QB.

“We all can use a sense of motivation and challenge and so forth. This is a new challenge for him,” McCarthy said from the NFL scouting combine Wednesday. “These are his words: He’s very excited about it and I just think, like anything, he’s had a chance to go from the different variations of the offense that was in place. He’s getting ready to take another turn as far as a variation of what we’re getting ready to do. We’re going to build it off what he has established.

One 2023 NFL Draft prospect to watch at every position at the NFL scouting combine :: Pro Football Focus

Looking for a watchlist to follow along at the combine? Check out PFF’s lists at each position of the top-graded guys which span prospects from Day 1 to Day 3.

