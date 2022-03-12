News and Notes: Cowboys release 5, eyeing Wagner, standing pat on Tank?

With free agency just around the corner, the Cowboys have numerous tough decisions to make regarding their own free agents, as well as some of their players still under contract. How many of their impending free agents can Dallas keep? And are the Cowboys really in the running for former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner? Those two questions will be greatly influenced by the future of Amari Cooper. Once expected to be released, the Cleveland Browns, among other teams, are reportedly showing interest in acquiring the 27-year old.

On Friday, the club got a few of those decisions out of the way as they as they released five players, most notably kicker Greg Zeurlein and tight end Blake Jarwin. Strapped for cap space, it feels like more contributors are set to leave Dallas then stay with them. Luckily one of the most important defenders on the team, Demarcus Lawrence, may no longer be a cap causality.

With draft season fully upon us, get to know two Day 2 prospects who fit for the Cowboys to add in late April. The first is a top tight end who could help shore up the position for the foreseeable future. the other a versatile lineman who could address arguably the biggest need.

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, TE Blake Jarwin ahead of free agency :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With free agency set to begin next week, the Cowboys are being proactive and clearing cap space by releasing Zeurlein and Jarwin.

Zeurlein missed a career high 12 field goals and extra points last season, and it was recently revealed Jarwin has a serious hip injury that puts his football future into question. Three other Cowboys were also cut, including 2019 fourth-round pick CB Reggie Robinson.

Report: Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence 'isn't going anywhere' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After rejecting a pay cut, it appeared Lawrence would suffer the same expected fate as Amari Cooper. However a recent report indicates optimism Lawrence remains. The Cowboys have freed up cap space by restructuring contracts and can continue to do so in order to try to keep Lawrence, as well as retain free agents.

Story continues

FA Forecast: Can Cowboys Keep Their Top Players? :: The Mothership

Link

The Cowboys have a number of high-profile free agents set to hit the open market next week. Cowboys staff writer Nock Eatman examines the five free agents he considers the most important to the club, and how Dallas could keep each one of them, including Randy Gregory and Michael Gallup, among others.

Cowboys would reunite Bobby Wagner with Dan Quinn, if he was a free free agent :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Wagner was released this week as the Seahawks fully commit to a rebuild. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the Cowboys have been in contact with the All-Pro. With Wagner’s history with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the Cowboys need at linebacker, the moves makes sense.

Clarence Hill of the Star Telegram reported Dallas would not seriously pursue Wagner, as he will almost certainly be out of the Cowboys price range.

Browns Linked to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper as Possible Trade Partner :: Sports Illustrated

Link

Initially it seemed like Cowboys were going to release Amari Cooper, but the team has reportedly been in trade talks with other clubs looking to avoid letting the talented wide receiver hit the open market. The Browns, just a few short years after trading for star wideout Odell Beckham Jr., are becoming one of the more commonly mentioned destinations for Cooper.

Cowboys Wire listed the Browns as a top trade possibility two weeks ago.

NFL free agency predictions: Finding three fits for each team :: The Athletic

Link (Paywall)

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia lists three free agents that fit for each NFL team. For Dallas, Kapadia chose two of their own, safety Jayron Kearse and wideout Michael Gallup, as well as former Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Georgia's Jamaree Salyer has versatility Cowboys look for on OL :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Most experts believe the Cowboys will invest serious draft capital into their offensive line, the only question is what players will be selected and in what round. If the club goes in a different direction in round one, then versatile Georgia lineman Jamaree Salyer could be a solid day two pickup. Tyler Browning gives his full scouting report on the National Champion and draft prospect, Salyer.

Could TE Trey McBride soar with a competent QB like Cowboys' Dak Prescott? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Another prospect breakdown from Brownig, this time the subject is arguably the top tight end in the draft, Trey McBride. The Cowboys are now without Blake Jarwin, and while they placed a franchise tag on Dalton Schultz that keeps him in Dallas for one more season. The club may feel the need to replenish the position through the draft, and McBride is one of the best options.

1

1