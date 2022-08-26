News and Notes: Cowboys reached out to retired Whitworth, Tretter wanted to retire in Dallas

Thursday’s news in Cowboys Nation was dominated by the crushing reports that eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith had been lost for the bulk of the regular season. As the day went on, details emerged that shed some light on the injury he suffered Wednesday night and what a possible recovery timetable might look like. What we still don’t know is how the Cowboys plan to proceed into the regular season without their superstar left tackle. Trouble is, it doesn’t sound like the team knows, either. We’ve got the whole day’s worth of Tyron Smith updates all in one place to get you up to speed.

Elsewhere, owner Jerry Jones made a splash with ESPN’s top Cowboys hater in front of a live audience, a backup quarterback hopeful looks to “let it rip” in the preseason finale as he tries to make the roster, and a Cowboys legend says Micah Parsons hasn’t yet learned everything he needs to know. Drew Pearson wants to help put more Cowboys in the Ring of Honor, a former teammate of KaVontae Turpin isn’t surprised by the speedster’s sudden burst onto the scene, and more than one high-profile Dallas player may be on his farewell tour in 2022. All that, plus one of the game’s top centers has retired… even though he says he wanted to suit up in the star instead. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Report: Tyron Smith's injury worse than feared; could spell end of Cowboys career :: Cowboys Wire

The tackle suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, which means the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone. Smith was scheduled to visit with specialist Dr. Dan Cooper on Thursday to talk through next steps. The sense, though, is that Smith will miss most of 2022… but one has to wonder if the injury-plagued 31-year-old will return to the field at all.

Report: Tyron Smith to undergo surgery Friday; Cowboys hopeful for '22 return :: Cowboys Wire

Smith will undergo surgery on Friday, to be performed by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper. While a typical recovery timetable for the injury could have him back in December, owner Jerry Jones is already eyeing the playoffs, saying, “We’ll have him in that San Francisco [playoff] game- or the equivalent of it- that we had last year.”

13 options, in-house and external, for Cowboys following Tyron Smith injury :: Cowboys Wire

From Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko to Terence Steele and Tyler Smith… and even Aviante Collins, the team may use players they already have to get by. Other notable names to watch might be New England’s Isaiah Wynn, ex-Colt Eric Fisher, former Eagle Jason Peters, or another free agent lineman.

Cowboys show interest in retired OT Andrew Whitworth :: Twitter

Don’t threaten me with a good time!

🤣🤣 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 25, 2022

Andrew Whitworth being asked if his phone’s been ringing lately, immediately mentions what happened with Tyron Smith and that it’s been a busy day of answering calls. Adds that ultimate answer comes from his wife and kids. pic.twitter.com/3hLCD0GclC — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) August 26, 2022

Cowboys' OL uncertainty before Tyron Smith's injury pure chaos now :: Cowboys Wire

Mike McCarthy talked this week about wanting to see as many personnel groups as possible. Following the loss of Tyron Smith, he’ll get his wish as the team scrambles to not only fill the eight-time Pro Bowler’s slot at left tackle, but make decisions at left guard and center, too. The coach told reporters that if the season were to start now, Connor McGovern would get the nod over first-round draft pick Tyler Smith at left guard. That was before Tyron Smith’s injury, though, so everything in the Dallas OL room has suddenly changed.

Tyler Smith responds to possibility of increased role :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith on readiness for larger role without Tyron: “I was ready as soon as I walked through the door. I knew as soon as soon I put my name on that piece of paper I would be held to a certain standard. I would be required to give certain parts of myself to it.” pic.twitter.com/8uooMyBy9a — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 25, 2022

KaVontae Turpin’s former teammate calls him a ‘difference maker’ in exclusive interview :: The Landry Hat

Turpin’s former Spring League and USFL teammate De’Andre Johnson isn’t shocked by what the speedster has shown in a short time in camp with the Cowboys. “I think everybody who knows ‘Vontae knows his capabilities,” the quarterback said. “He is just so exciting to where you expect him to make them type of plays.”

Will Grier: Going to give it all I got :: The Mothership

The quarterback has been injured for much of this training camp, his best- and maybe only- chance to show the Cowboys coaching staff that he deserves to be Dak Prescott’s primary backup. Grier says he’s “close to 100” now, though, and is eager to “go out and rip it” against the Seahawks on Friday night.

Jerry Jones calls Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud' :: Awful Announcing

The show went on Thursday at The Star in Frisco, as ESPN’s First Take was shot before a plaza packed with Cowboys faithful. Owner Jerry Jones was in full ringmaster mode, choppering in with noted Cowboys “hater” Stephen A. Smith. On the set, their interactions were made-for-TV fluff, with lots of tongue-in-cheek (and definitely pre-planned) badgering between the two. Jones eventually called Smith “a fraud, a real Cowboys fan,” much to the delight of the rabid crowd.

DeMarcus Ware raves about Micah Parsons's practice mentality :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

DeMarcus Ware talking about working with Micah Parsons. Ware asked if he has taught Parsons his fake spin move: “Not yet. He’s not ready for that yet.” pic.twitter.com/eBw0EcqI7h — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2022

Drew Pearson wishes Jerry Jones would accept input for Cowboys Ring of Honor selections :: Dallas Morning News

“The Original 88” knows a thing or two about waiting to be honored. He believes Jimmy Johnson has waited long enough to be enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor. And he offered to help Jerry Jones identify other Cowboys deserving of the accolade. “We wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry,” Pearson said. “When I see a ‘Too Tall’ [Ed Jones], I’m embarrassed by being in that Ring of Honor when he’s not, OK?”

Prescott, Diggs, Parsons among Cowboys honored at team's Season Kickoff Event :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Tyron Smith tops list of 7 high-pedigree Cowboys who may not return in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Whether it’s his injury or his salary that decides things, Tyron Smith may be off the team in 2023. He may have some notable company. Ezekiel Elliott and Leighton Vander Esch are among the other veterans whose time in Dallas may soon be up. Newcomers Anthony Barr and Dante Fowler may prove to be temporary rentals. And Trysten Hill and Kelvin Joseph may be written off as draft picks that simply never caught on.

The NFL cast him out; he says that only makes him more powerful :: SI.com

Veteran center JC Tretter was released by the Browns in March. With no teams reaching out to him, he announced his retirement on Thursday. But the 31-year-old, who was drafted by Mike McCarthy’s Packers, reveals the Cowboys were on his short-list of dream destinations. He says he would have loved to end his career in Dallas “because I feel like if you’re going to play one last year, that environment would be fun.” It’s not a stretch to wonder if his long and vocal stint as NFLPA president played a part in team owners- even ones with a need at the position- seemingly giving the players union leader the cold shoulder.

Baylor WR interviewed by Cowboys in 2020 now seeks trade out of New York :: Ian Rapoport (Twitter)

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices (but it should) :: ProFootballTalk

The league has long made clubs responsible for their players at practices, even at joint practices involving two teams. The NFL has no jurisdiction to punish a player for engaging in a fight, as the Rams’ Aaron Donald did with the Bengals this week. But given how many teams- like the Cowboys- are using joint practices more and more, even as substitutes for actual preseason games, there could soon be more rules governing intersquad sessions.

