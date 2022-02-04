News and Notes: Cowboys’ Parsons, Diggs dominate skills competitions, free agency paths to take

Micah Parsons has racked up just about every honor a rookie linebacker can receive. He added to his plethora of achievements this week by being named the 2021 Butkus award winner given to the NFL’s top linebacker. Stephen Jones is the puppet master of the Dallas Cowboys’ finances, much to the dismay of the franchise’s fan base. 2022 looks to be more of the same as with free agency only a month away.

Amari Cooper is the Cowboys’ top option at wide receiver. However, with cap space being scarce in Dallas, trading of releasing him could be an option the Cowboys explore. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who struggled mightily this season, was put on notice this week with the signing of Chris Naggard to a futures contract. Potential draft prospects, Parsons winning the NFL’s Fastest Man race, whether or not the Cowboys will follow the Los Angeles Rams and their “All In” philosophy next season, and much more take center stage in the news and notes for Thursday.

WATCH: Micah Parsons beats Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill in Pro Bowl foot race :: Cowboys Wire

Is there anything Parsons can’t do? It doesn’t seem so. The rookie sensation put on a display of speed at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas by winning the NFL’s Fastest Man race.

PFF: "Yeah but the throws were right to him, so…" https://t.co/3s3tiefAfB — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) February 4, 2022

Cowboys' Micah Parsons named 2021 Butkus Award winner :: Cowboys Wire

In a rookie season full of accolades that include a Pro Bowl nod, a First-Team All-Pro selection, and being named the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, Parsons added the Butkus award to his resume this week which is given to the NFL’s top linebacker.

Stephen Jones enjoys ready-made excuse for Cowboys' free agent frugality :: Cowboys Wire

NFL free agency will get underway in March. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, it’s normally a time of what could have been as Dallas continuously hits the bargain bin with a plethora of one-year contracts instead of making any major splashes. Jones recently spoke about the Cowboys cap situation and free agency, and his tone seems to predict more of the same old same old.

Cowboys sign kicker; competition for Zuerlein? :: Cowboys Wire

Kicker Greg Zuerlein struggled in 2021 by missing a total of 12 kicks (six field goals, six extra points), and plenty of his mishaps cost the Cowboys potential victories. Special teams coordinator John Fassel defended Zuerlein’s efforts, but the Cowboys signed kicker Chris Naggard, an Arlington native, to futures contract this week to provide competition for the 10-year veteran.

Georgia's Devonte Wyatt could be diverse interior presence for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have several areas that they need to address in the NFL draft. Despite having guys like Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, and Osa Odighizuwa at defensive tackle, they could use more firepower at that position with multiple players headed for free agency. Wyatt’s ability to play multiple spots along the interior as a run stopper could intrigue the Cowboys to select him on Day 2 of the draft.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Review: Rep review as Wyatt, Johnson continue to rise :: Cowboys Wire

The Senior Bowl is a chance to see some of the nation’s top collegiate prospects display their skills against one another and improve their draft position. Tyler Browning of Cowboys Wire recaps Day 2 and highlights Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as steady risers. Miami of Ohio safety Sterling Weatherford, Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, and Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir also shot up the ladder.

Cowboys cap breakdown: Understanding the options with star wide receiver Amari Cooper :: Blogging The Boys

Dallas has a big decision to make when it comes to Cooper. If the Cowboys release or trade him it will create $16 million in cap space which they desperately need and allow them to bring back Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson who will hit the open market next month.

Year in Review: Most Important Win of 2021 Season :: The Mothership

The Cowboys were able to win 12 games in 2021, their most since 2016. Rob Phillips, David Helman, and Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com highlight victories against the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers as the most significant.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Digest: Edge rushers front a deep, quality class at vital position :: The Athletic

The Cowboys would be wise to add more defensive end help in the draft with guys like Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong set to hit the open market. Bob Sturm of The Athletic dives into a deep 2022 class at the position as breaks down potential options for Dallas such as Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson, Michigan’s David Ojabo, and San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas.

Should the Cowboys copy the Rams' risky formula to reach a Super Bowl? ESPN

Dallas is known for not adding big names in free agency or giving up significant draft capital to do so. However, the Los Angeles Rams surrendered second and third-round picks to acquire edge rusher Von Miller and signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to a one-year deal as a part of their “All In” philosophy for the 2021 season. If the Rams complete their task by winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, will the Cowboys follow suit in 2022?

