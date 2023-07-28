News and notes from Cardinals training camp on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals practiced Thursday in front of a crowd for the first time in training camp this offseason at State Farm Stadium. It was their first open practice of 2023. Media members were able to see and report on rotations and players performing well early in camp.

For those who were unable to attend, here are some news and notes from Thursday’s practice.

Paris Johnson at right tackle

Rookie Paris Johnson practiced with the first-team offensive line at right tackle.

Other position rotations

At left guard, Wilkinson and Daley got the first and second-team reps. Both were free agent additions this year.

QB Clayton Tune running 2nd team

Clayton Tune the second QB in after Colt McCoy in 11-on-11. pic.twitter.com/WmcizOeHW4 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 27, 2023

While Colt McCoy was running the first-team offense, rookie Clayton Tune, selected in the fifth round this year, managed the second team.

This is significant because it would suggest that, at least for now, he is viewed as the top option to be the No. 3 quarterback on the roster and No. 2 while Kyler Murray is out.

WR Zach Pascal makes some plays

WR Zach Pascal showing out well today in camp. That would be a welcome plus. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 27, 2023

Possible injury for LB Myjai Sanders

Myjai Sanders is walking off the field with the training staff. It looked like they were tending to his hand. #AZCardinals — Zach Gershman (@ZachGershman) July 27, 2023

