News and notes from Cardinals’ Saturday training camp practice

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their first part of training camp on Saturday. After reporting on Tuesday and practicing Wednesday through Saturday, they now get a day off.

Saturday’s “Back to Football” practice was the team’s final one before pads go on.

I was present for practice and media availability.

Here are some news and notes from Saturday.

Injury updates

Linebacker Myjai Sanders remained out. He banged his hand in practice Thursday and has not practiced since. Head coach Jonathan Gannon would not go into detail, saying are still “sorting through” what the injury is, refusing to say whether the hand is broken or not.

Tight end Trey McBride was on the field and did some work in the walk-through portion of practice on Saturday but did not do more beyond, as was the case on Friday.

Gannon said it was “a little nick.” Getting some work in the walk-through portion suggests it isn’t anything too serious.

O-line rotation remains the same

Gannon said pre-practice he really likes what the current personnel groups look like on the offensive line. He said they will mix and match some but they did not on Saturday.

The first-team offense had a line, from left to right, of D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez and rookie Paris Johnson.

The second team was Josh Jones, Dennis Daley, rookie Jon Gaines, Marquis Hayes and Kelvin Beachum.

Slight changes in defensive first team

There were a couple of changes in the first-team defense on Saturday.

In previous practices, linebacker Josh Woods was on the field with Kyzir White and second-year cornerback Christian Matthew was on the field with Marco Wilson.

On Saturday, Krys Barnes replaced Woods on the first team and rookie Kei’Trel Clark was the second corner with Wilson.

Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins were the first-team outside backers, while 2022 third-round pick Cameron Thomas got a few first-team reps. He was mostly with second-year linebacker Jesse Luketa on the second team .

The defensive interior was sometimes L.J. Collier and Eric Banks. Other times it was Rashard Lawrence and Jonathan Ledbetter.

Carlos Watkins also saw first-team reps in base.

Dante Stills playing edge

Sixth-round pick Dante Stills, a defensive lineman in college, was not playing the defensive interior. The reps he got were as an edge defender at outside linebacker.

Colt McCoy threw the ball

In Friday’s practice, McCoy ran the first-team offense but did not throw the ball. Gannon explained Saturday it was part of his protocol for camp. He did participate fully on Saturday.

Defensive interceptions by starters

Marco Wilson picked off McCoy once in 11-on-11 work. Krys Barnes intercepted a batted ball for an interception — also a throw by McCoy.

Jeff Driskel bomb

Driskel had a highlight throw.

He rolled out and threw a bomb to undrafted rookie Daniel Arias. Undrafted rookie Kendell Brooks was in coverage and thought he was in place to make a leaping interception, but the ball went over his outreached hands and Arias made the catch for the touchdown.

2 players kicked out for fighting

Near the end of practice during 11-on-11 goalline drills, offensive lineman Dennis Daley and defensive lineman L.J. Collier got into it a bit after a play. It was enough of a scuffle for head coach Jonathan Gannon, who previously said fighting was “a non-negotiable,” threw them both out of practice.

