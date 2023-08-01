News and notes from Cardinals’ Monday practice at training camp

After an offday on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals returned to State Farm Stadium for another day of practice.

While I was not in attendance to practice, many media members were, and they had observations and comments.

Below are some news and notes from those media members who were there.

No pads yet

The Cardinals could have worn pads for the first time in camp on Monday, However, they opted for a slower-paced practice for a day before putting pads on. They will go with full contact on Tuesday.

Back to #CardsCamp. It’s finally pads week, although Cardinals won’t put them on until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gAitUEQa8R — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 31, 2023

Colt McCoy bounced back

McCoy threw two interceptions in Saturday’s practice. He was sharper on Monday.

Colt McCoy 3/3 with 3 TDs passing in the red zone including this one to rookie Michael Wilson early at Arizona Cardinals training camp.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/7sL8Gqih1D — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 31, 2023

LB Myjai Sanders in a cast

Second-year linebacker Myjai Sanders suffered a hand injury last week. It would seem that he suffered a fracture. He was seen in practice with a cast on.

Arizona Cardinals second year pass rusher Myjai Sanders on the sidelines at camp with a cast on his hand.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/9O80FciUp3 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 31, 2023

Other injury updates

According to Darren Urban, more than just Sanders was out.

Tight end Trey McBride and receiver Hollywood Brown suited up but didn’t do anything after individual drills.

Other players he noted who didn’t do much were new TE Geoff Swaim, RB Keaontay Ingram and CB Quavian White.

Some tweaking to O-line rotation

Per Urban as well, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones swapped sides of the offensive line on Monday. Beachum had been repping at right tackle and Jones on the left side. They swapped on Monday.

Newly signed Pat Elflein worked at center with the third-team offense.

