News, notes ahead of Dolphins-Bengals matchup

Four days after an emotionally and physically draining AFC East slugfest at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins will take their 3-0 record on the road to face off against the 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills to stay unbeaten through their opening three games for the first time since 2018. The 21-19 victory certainly left the Dolphins banged up, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left the game in the second quarter after a roughing the passer hit sent him landing hard on his back. It also looked like his head hit hard on the ground following the fall.

However, despite what many speculated, it’s a back injury that Tagovailoa confirmed was the cause of his stumble immediately following said hit. It was a scary moment, as it appeared he was concussed. He enters this week, not in concussion protocol but listed with a back/ankle on the team’s Tuesday injury report.

The Dolphins also had a laundry list of players who were limited Tuesday, and while a Monday injury report was produced due to league mandate, the Dolphins didn’t practice the day after their game. They held a walk-through on Tuesday in which Terron Armstead, Hunter Long and Raekwon Davis didn’t participate in.

Among the key players limited were Xavien Howard (groin/glute), Robert Hunt (shin), Brandon Jones (chest), Zach Sieler (hand), Jaylen Waddle (groin), and Kader Kohou (ankle). Jevon Holland and Greg Little were listed as limited Monday but were upgraded to full participants Tuesday.

A mix of the short turnaround time, the traveling training room heading to Cincinnati and travel plans to avoid a hurricane that adds to the plate of rookie head coach Mike McDaniel.

An early candidate for Coach of the Year, McDaniel has a pair of Super Bowl-winning coaches that he’s defeated, as well as one contender just a few days ago. His next opponent is last season’s AFC representative in the Super Bowl.

It’s those Bengals that the Dolphins have had recent success against, winning the last two matchups from 2019 and 2020. Ironically, it was that 2019 victory late in the season that all but solidified the Bengals’ ability to finish last and win the Joe Burrow bounty for the subsequent NFL draft in 2020.

At this point, it’s very fair to say that everything happens for a reason, and both fan bases are more than content, at the moment, with how history unfolded.

In terms of franchise series history, Miami leads this matchup 18-7. The Dolphins are 3-2 in their last five matchups, including a pair of overtime victories. The most notable was the 2013 Halloween Thursday night game in Miami, when Cameron Wake’s walk-off sack and safety gave the Dolphins a 22-20 victory. The other overtime game could be considered a win for each franchise, as that was the 2019 contest.

From a primetime standpoint, Miami has seen recent success, winning five straight games under the lights, while their overall record on Thursday Night Football is 5-6. They have a chance to even up that record with a win.

Here are some news and notes heading into Week 4.

Miami efficient so far in 2022

Miami is third in the NFL heading into Week 4 in per-play average. They’re averaging 6.38 yards per play. First in the league is Baltimore (6.87) and the second is Philadephia (6.45).

Tagovailoa closing in on Dolphins' records for accuracy

Tagovailoa is two percentage points away from having the highest all-time Dolphins passer rating in a career. He’s currently at 92.5, while Chad Pennington is first with 94.5 from 2008-10. He trails Pennington in the highest completion percentage category by just 0.7% – 67.6% to 66.9%.

Emmanuel Ogbah feasts against the Bengals

In six career games played against the Bengals, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has 4.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Melvin Ingram starting fast

The late offseason addition, Ingram, has started 2022 with two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his first three games with the Dolphins. He also has a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 1.

Miami's offense besting top-tier defenses

In two of the Dolphins’ first three games this year, they’ve played teams that finished 2021 as the No. 1 and No. 2 in scoring defense in the NFL. The Bills led the NFL with 17.0 points allowed per game, while the Patriots were second, allowing just 17.8 points per game.

Tua and the deep ball

Tagovailoa is second in the NFL in years per attempt with 9.2, second to the other undefeated quarterback in the league, Jalen Hurts (9.3). Tagovailoa has a passer rating of 117.8.

He also leads the NFL in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (9.9) and quarterback rating (82.8).

Will Mike Gesicki make it four-for-four?

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has three career touchdowns in three games against the Bengals.

