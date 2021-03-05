News: NFLPA wants Cowboys to don masks despite Abbott, RB and DE question marks

Everyone wants to know if and when the Dallas Cowboys will sign Dak Prescott. While the answer remains uncertain, the team must ponder a variety of other offseason moves. Experts weigh in as they believe they have the perfect casting mates for team. One thing the team won’t have to worry about is protection from the coronavirus. The NFLPA strongly supports the use of masks and demand that franchises like Dallas make the right call.

Looking back at last season, the Cowboys must examine the progress of players like rookie Bradlee Anae and veteran Dorance Armstrong. Elsewhere, the team has a reason to brag about their draft acumen as three of its players made a list of top 50 players selected since 2016. With the offseason just getting started, Dallas must not forget to take a deep look into its depth chart at running back. The salary cap situation and what it means going forward is always a priority. Here are Friday’s News and Notes.

Despite what Texas and other states decide, NFLPA wants players to stay vigilant, wear masks :: Dallas Morning News

Link The governor of Texas may have lifted the state's mask mandate, but the head of the players union is preaching a different message. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith urges players- including Cowboys who live locally year-round- to "take a look at what got us through an uninterrupted season this year and make sure that you adhere" to "the same level of guidelines that kept you and your family safe all year."

3 current Cowboys named as top 50 draft prospects of last 7 classes :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys have hit on several draft picks since 2015 such as Prescott, Zack Martin, and Ezekiel Elliott. However, Pro Football Focus recently released it's top 50 rated prospects entering their respective drafts, and none of the aforementioned names made the list. Which ones did?

'Perfect' free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link NFL free agency is just a few weeks away and the Cowboys will be one of the teams under the biggest microscope. Nick Shook of NFL.com recently dove into the rosters of each NFC team looking for homes for free agents, and mentioned the Cowboys as a landing spot for cornerback a former division rival. ESPN look into "best fit" scenarios for the free agents also, and have the Cowboys adding a high-profile center and the San Francisco 49ers acquiring Prescott.

What happened to promising Cowboys rookie Bradlee Anae in 2020? :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys got a fifth-round steal in the 2020 NFL draft when edge rusher Bradlee Anae fell into their laps. Or did they? The rookie only logged six defensive snaps. Alexandra Cooke discusses why the talented pass rusher never got the ball rolling in his rookie campaign.

Cowboys Free Agency: Names that Dallas should be able to find that could fill their roster needs :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have a plethora of holes to fill and their first chance to do so will be in free agency. Blogging The Boys explores several players the Cowboys could add including cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Mailk Hooker, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

What's Next At RB: How To Feel About The Depth? :: DallasCowboys.com

Link Going into the 2021 NFL season, the expected starter at running back is Ezekiel Elliott. With Zeke starting for the Boys, dallascowboys.com examines what the depth chart looks like past the number one spot. Does the team have a legit case for one of the top running duos in the league?

Is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott going to get his big payday?:: FoxSports

Link Fox Sports answers one of the biggest questions this offseason: Will the Cowboys QB get his money? Experts breakdown whether they believe the time is coming and just how much Prescott could get paid.

Progress Report: Contract Year For DE Armstrong :: DallasCowboys.com

Link One player who still has a lot to show is defensive end Dorance Armstrong. The third-year player still has plenty to prove this coming year. Last season, he started two games for Dallas and even played a bit of special teams. Is this his make or break season? Nick Eatman weighs in.

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of options to weigh as they try to create salary cap space. One player who might be the solution is DE Demarcus Lawrence. Our own Matthew Lenix details what it might take to restructure the two-time Pro Bowler's contract.

