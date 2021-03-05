News: NFLPA wants Cowboys to don masks despite Abbott, RB and DE question marks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
, and Lorenzo Almanza
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Everyone wants to know if and when the Dallas Cowboys will sign Dak Prescott. While the answer remains uncertain, the team must ponder a variety of other offseason moves. Experts weigh in as they believe they have the perfect casting mates for team. One thing the team won’t have to worry about is protection from the coronavirus. The NFLPA strongly supports the use of masks and demand that franchises like Dallas make the right call.

Looking back at last season, the Cowboys must examine the progress of players like rookie Bradlee Anae and veteran Dorance Armstrong. Elsewhere, the team has a reason to brag about their draft acumen as three of its players made a list of top 50 players selected since 2016. With the offseason just getting started, Dallas must not forget to take a deep look into its depth chart at running back. The salary cap situation and what it means going forward is always a priority. Here are Friday’s News and Notes.

Despite what Texas and other states decide, NFLPA wants players to stay vigilant, wear masks :: Dallas Morning News

Link The governor of Texas may have lifted the state's mask mandate, but the head of the players union is preaching a different message. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith urges players- including Cowboys who live locally year-round- to "take a look at what got us through an uninterrupted season this year and make sure that you adhere" to "the same level of guidelines that kept you and your family safe all year."

-TB

3 current Cowboys named as top 50 draft prospects of last 7 classes :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys have hit on several draft picks since 2015 such as Prescott, Zack Martin, and Ezekiel Elliott. However, Pro Football Focus recently released it's top 50 rated prospects entering their respective drafts, and none of the aforementioned names made the list. Which ones did?

-ML

'Perfect' free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link NFL free agency is just a few weeks away and the Cowboys will be one of the teams under the biggest microscope. Nick Shook of NFL.com recently dove into the rosters of each NFC team looking for homes for free agents, and mentioned the Cowboys as a landing spot for cornerback a former division rival. ESPN look into "best fit" scenarios for the free agents also, and have the Cowboys adding a high-profile center and the San Francisco 49ers acquiring Prescott.

-ML

What happened to promising Cowboys rookie Bradlee Anae in 2020? :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys got a fifth-round steal in the 2020 NFL draft when edge rusher Bradlee Anae fell into their laps. Or did they? The rookie only logged six defensive snaps. Alexandra Cooke discusses why the talented pass rusher never got the ball rolling in his rookie campaign.

-ML

Cowboys Free Agency: Names that Dallas should be able to find that could fill their roster needs :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have a plethora of holes to fill and their first chance to do so will be in free agency. Blogging The Boys explores several players the Cowboys could add including cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Mailk Hooker, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

-ML

What's Next At RB: How To Feel About The Depth? :: DallasCowboys.com

Link Going into the 2021 NFL season, the expected starter at running back is Ezekiel Elliott. With Zeke starting for the Boys, dallascowboys.com examines what the depth chart looks like past the number one spot. Does the team have a legit case for one of the top running duos in the league?

-LA

Is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott going to get his big payday?:: FoxSports

Link Fox Sports answers one of the biggest questions this offseason: Will the Cowboys QB get his money? Experts breakdown whether they believe the time is coming and just how much Prescott could get paid.

--LA

Progress Report: Contract Year For DE Armstrong :: DallasCowboys.com

Link One player who still has a lot to show is defensive end Dorance Armstrong. The third-year player still has plenty to prove this coming year. Last season, he started two games for Dallas and even played a bit of special teams. Is this his make or break season? Nick Eatman weighs in.

-LA

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of options to weigh as they try to create salary cap space. One player who might be the solution is DE Demarcus Lawrence. Our own Matthew Lenix details what it might take to restructure the two-time Pro Bowler's contract.

--LA

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-free-agency-cornerbacks/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/gallery/dallas-cowboys-offseason-roster-free-agents-position-breakdown-gallery/

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles restructured contract of CB Darius Slay

    Philadelphia Eagles restructured the contract of CB Darius Slay

  • U.S. designates Ukraine's Kolomoyskyy over alleged corruption: State Department

    Former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyy has been designated as ineligible to enter the United States over alleged corruption, the State Department said on Friday. "While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, I also want to express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. Kolomoyskyy's wife and children were also designated, rendering all of them ineligible for entry into the United States.

  • News From The Vaccine World

    Less than a year before the COVID-19 started its relentless march across the globe Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was facing delisting from the Nasdaq. The 33-year-old Maryland-based pharmaceutical company didn't have a single approved shot after hundreds of millions of dollars invested in its R&D efforts. Wall Street likes to take bets on unproven biotech such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), but it can be unforgiving of failure. But now, Novavax is now on the verge of getting approval in the UK, which will probably be followed by the US. Interim data have shown that its vaccine has an efficacy rate up there with the shots developed by Moderna, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), all of which are based on revolutionary mRNA technology. However, Novavax's candidate s is cheaper and easier to transport and can be stored at room temperature for at least 24 hours. Additionally, the one-shot candidate by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that can be kept at normal temperatures was granted an emergency use authorization during the weekend. Merck and Johnson will join forces Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) will manufacture the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson under an unusual deal that the Biden administration engineered to boost production of the single-shot, which has been hampered by manufacturing delays. The Biden administration helped to engineer the deal between the competitors after J&J, which was, experienced production hold-ups. J&J is the world's largest healthcare company, but when it comes to vaccines, Merck has the expertise as it is one of the world's largest vaccine makers with many approved shots. Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is another large vaccine maker that has fallen behind in the COVID-19 vaccine race and has agreed to help boost supplies of the J&J vaccine in Europe. Last month, it stated it would use its capacity to fill vials. Novavax has finally stopped gasping for air The CEO of Novavax, Stanley Erck, stated their candidate is more than 90% effective against the original strain, 86% effective against the U.K. strain and considerably less effective against the South African strain. According to forecasts, Novavax will generate more than $5 billion in revenue this year. As it is applying for approval for its flu shot, it will start studies on combining the Covid-19 and flu vaccine into a single shot later this year. A story with a happy ending for everyone? Novavax's story resembles a Cinderella story as a little company that was on the verge of potentially closing has really been able to play with the big boys in the race for the Covid vaccine. The bottom line is that the US will have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every adult by the end of May, which is sooner than anticipated. That's thanks in part to an unusual collaboration between two of the country's largest drugmakers, something that hasn't been seen since World War II. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post News From The Vaccine World appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEV Companies Workhorse And Worksport Both Delivered Good News This WeekTarget Hits The Bull's Eye With Q4 Earnings Results© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 current Cowboys named as top 50 draft prospects of last 7 classes

    3 Cowboys were amongst PFF's top 50 prospects in the last 7 classes. CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and La'el Collins round out the list.

  • ‘Keep wearing your masks!’ Sports stars react to Abbott dropping Texas’ mask mandate

    From Gregg Popovich to Dez Bryant to Myles Turner, those in the sports world sounded off on Texas’ governor reopening the state at a critical junction.

  • Yankees GM Brian Cashman and fill-in manager Carlos Mendoza address Aaron Boone's medical leave of absence

    New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman explains the chain of events leading up to Aaron Boone's medical leave of absence and announces that bench coach Carlos Mendoza will be filling in. Mendoza then details the message Boone sent to the players and the mindset he will continue to push in Boone's absence.

  • Ben Roethlisberger gets $14M for 2021, Steelers get $15M in cap room

    Details have emerged about the new deal that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signed for the 2021 season. According to multiple reports, Roethlisberger’s compensation for the season has gone from $19 million to $14 million and the Steelers have picked up $15 million in cap room for the coming year. Roethlisberger was set to count $41.25 [more]

  • Jackie Bradley Jr.'s wife confirms Brewers move, thanks Red Sox in heartfelt tweet

    Jackie Bradley Jr.'s wife, Erin, confirmed his departure from the Red Sox and move to the Brewers on Thursday and thanked the fans.

  • Lions get almost $3 million more than expected in cap carryover money

    Lions get almost $3 million more than expected in cap carryover money from 2020 into 2021

  • Some professional athletes have suffered steep performance declines after contracting COVID-19

    A number of big name professional athletes contracted COVID-19 over the past year and there have been cases where their performance suffered as a result.

  • Canelo Alvarez’s next fight, possibly at AT&T Stadium, would be a global experiment

    Alvarez eyes a potential return to Arlington for his next fight, a May 8 unification bout against Billy Joe Saunders that could draw tens of thousands.

  • Kyle Brandt expects Bears, Ryan Pace to make QB move that 'shocks' NFL

    Kyle Brandt thinks the Bears' QB move could be something that no one is talking about.

  • Alistair Overeem issues statement after UFC release: ‘The final run has come to an end’

    Alistair Overeem showed nothing but grace in his first comments since his UFC release.

  • Saints cut 12-year punter Thomas Morstead

    The New Orleans Saints have cut punter Thomas Morstead, who was a rookie when the franchise won its only Super Bowl and then played 11 more seasons. Morstead, whose contract paid an average annual salary of about $3.96 million, said he understands that as one of the highest paid players at his position, "the expectation is that you're playing at an elite level — and I didn’t do that." Morstead appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season and had a net punting average of 41.7 yards, with 23 punts landing inside-the-20 yard line.

  • ‘Perfect’ free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys

    With free agency set to begin at the start of the new league year on March 17, it’s time for armchair GMs everywhere to lay out their master plans for who should go where. At NFL.com, Nick Shook explored NFC rosters, looking to find a good home for several notable players. For the Cowboys, he’s eyeing secondary help in the form of Bashaud Breeland, most recently of the Chiefs. Dallas is currently slated to watch both of its starting corners walk in free agency, and while Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs could end up being their starting duo in 2021, adding a veteran like Breeland makes sense, too.

  • Yankees takeaways from 15-0 loss to Phillies, including Deivi Garcia's so-so spring debut

    The Yankees imploded in their spring training matchup against the Phillies on Thursday, losing 15-0 in a woeful performance early in their schedule.

  • LeBron James and Kevin Durant have a Greg Oden sized joke for the TNT crew

    Still too soon...

  • DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott

    The Cowboys have $19 million in cap space with more room needed for Dak Prescott's deal, so a DeMarcus Lawrence trigger is in the plans.

  • AOC’s Terrible Minimum-Wage Argument

    ‘In Scandinavia, we have no poverty,” a Swedish economist once told Milton Friedman. “That’s interesting, because among Scandinavians in America we have no poverty, either,” Friedman supposedly responded. I think about this interaction whenever I see progressive arguments about imaginary Scandinavian utopias, such as this one from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: It is utterly embarrassing that “pay people enough to live” is a stance that’s even up for debate. Override the parliamentarian and raise the wage. McD’s workers in Denmark are paid $22/hr + 6 wks paid vacation. $15/hr is a deep compromise – a big one, considering the phase in. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2021 The most obvious problem with Ocasio-Cortez’s contention is that Denmark, like other Scandinavian nations, doesn’t have a statutory minimum wage. Industries and workers engage in sector-by-sector salary negotiations, which might well undermine intra-industry competition, but which is a much better idea than the flat national-wage floor being peddled by Democrats. So, this popular progressive talking point about Denmark’s miracle middle-class fast-food worker doesn’t make much sense to begin with. Especially when one considers that the per-capita income in the United States is virtually the same as in Denmark — quite a feat given that we’re a pluralistic nation of around 330 million people that naturalizes another 900,000 people every year, many from poor nations, and that Denmark is a homogeneous country of fewer than 6 million citizens that, in recent years, has effectively shut down its borders to poor immigrants. Denmark’s generous welfare state is propped up by shared social and cultural norms, and institutions that are habitually reviled by American progressives: unimpeded international trade, low regulatory burdens on business, and sometimes oil and gas checks — Denmark and Norway are Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producers. (On that note, I have a book coming out later this year debunking many of the left-wing’s mythologies about European supremacy.) Then there is the matter of what exactly $45,000 — the salary an employee making $22 an hour on a full-time basis would earn — means in each country. Denmark can afford its system because high taxes are paid by all its citizens, not just the wealthy. Not only do Danish fast-food employees making $45,000 hand over around half their earnings to the government, they pay a 25 percent value-added tax on most purchases, as well as a number of other levies. In return, Danes are afforded all kinds of government-provided services. Presumably, Ocasio-Cortez approves of this arrangement. Either way, Americans whose eyes light up at the prospect of making $22 per hour should know that nearly $11 of that goes straight to the state. Further, how much does a hamburger cost in Denmark? Spoiler: considerably more. If the federal government forced fast-food chains to start paying employees $22 per hour, and giving them six weeks paid vacation, and health care, and all the other goodies that progressive want to compel companies to offer, American consumers should be prepared to pay more for food or to be served by robots. The last time there was a push for a $15 minimum wage, in 2015-2016, McDonald’s quickly rolled out a touchscreen self-service kiosk makeover. Since then, that technology has only gotten better — and cheaper. Big chains like to offer up rhetoric that pleases the activist Left, but in the end, they are not charities but businesses with stakeholders. And profits matter. Now, I understand that socialists would be happy creating a permanent proletariat that is reliant on government to fix their wages and dictate all benefits. And, certainly, there is nothing demeaning about taking a job at a fast-food restaurant. For many young people it’s a temporary stop where they can take on responsibility for the first time and earn some money. For others, who need these jobs, it offers flexible hours and part-time work. Most people do not make careers out of working at Wendy’s. Fast-food chains have massive employee turnover rates. Some experience a 100 percent turnover every year. The other day, Ocasio-Cortez argued that, “when we keep the minimum wage artificially low, it’s at a huge cost to our government . . . they’re essentially enormous subsidies to Walmart.” The notion that Ocasio-Cortez is apprehensive about government subsidies is, of course, risible. But she’s also wrong. Walmart, which revolutionized shopping by offering millions of low-income Americans affordable goods (progressives never mention that part of the equation), recently increased its internal minimum wage to $13-$19 per hour for most workers, while Amazon, Target, and Costco have raised their minimum wages to $15 per hour. Is this a good idea? We’ll see. As Thomas Sowell once pithily noted, all public policy is about tradeoffs. The increases will help some workers, no doubt. But they will also cost jobs, either by leading to less overall hiring or by forcing consumers to pay “artificially” high prices, rather than spending the difference elsewhere. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric implies that there is something artificial about a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour but nothing artificial about a minimum wage of $15. This is ridiculous. The only non-artificial minimum wage is zero — which, incidentally, is what the 1.4 million people the CBO says would lose work due to a $15 national minimum wage will be making if AOC’s side of the argument wins.

  • Report: David Johnson re-signing with Texans after arriving last season in Deandre Hopkins trade

    Johnson agreed to take a pay cut to secure a new deal with guaranteed money.