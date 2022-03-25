News: More meat for James Washington, OT proposals, Cowboys eyeing T.Y. Hilton?

Dallas’s newest wide receiver is endearing himself to fans right out of the gates; James Washington not only gave a sly dis to his former team by claiming he was underutilized in Pittsburgh, but proved he may just be the most cowboy cowboy on the Cowboys, all in the same conference call. But he may have competition in the WR room, as one outlet says the team should be looking hard at another AFC free agent pass-catcher.

Elsewhere, plenty more draft-day prospects to grade- including two cornerbacks to pair with Trevon Diggs- and also, an under-the-radar defensive lineman may be on the cusp of hitting the big time in his return to the silver and blue. We’re looking at the new hire for the Cowboys coaching staff, guessing which Nittany Lion defender Dan Quinn might be interested in this year, checking the team’s progress toward its offseason goals, and considering which new overtime proposal solves the current conundrum. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

'Meat left on the bone’: New Cowboys WR James Washington explains why he’s more than Steelers tenure showed :: USA Today

Link

The Cowboys’ new receiver says he wasn’t allowed “to fully develop” during his time with Pittsburgh’s crowded receiving corps. He plans to make further strides in Dallas, and reveals that when Dez Bryant posted his now-famous tweet on March 14 calling for Washington’s signing, he hadn’t even heard from the Cowboys yet. So maybe it was Dez’s idea all along…

'I'm not a face-of-the-franchise-player': Dorance Armstrong relishes chance to build new role with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The fifth-year lineman likely wouldn’t have been re-signed if Randy Gregory had accepted his Cowboys contract. Now with a two-year deal worth $13 million, the former fourth-round draft pick looks to make the most of his opportunities, whether it’s at edge or interior. Coming off a career year as a rotational player, he’ll be in the mix to possibly land the starting nod.

Story continues

McCarthy, Quinn eyeing defensive talent at Penn State's pro day? :: Matt Lombardo (Twitter)

Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy both being at #PennState’s pro day makes me think the #Cowboys are eyeing planting Brandon Smith alongside Micah Parsons or Jaquan Brisker in the secondary. Smith, a former 5-star recruit, finished 2021 with 81 tackles, two sacks, and is very athletic — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 24, 2022

USC DE Drake Jackson may be right place, right prospect for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

He went All-Pac-12 in each of his three years with the Trojans. Now Jackson looks to impress at the next level with excellent versatility, able to rush the passer but also drop back into coverage when needed. He has droolworthy arm length and good pass rush moves, but he lacks an elite first step and any real bend. Likely a second-rounder, he could be a nice fit that Dan Quinn could coach up in Dallas.

Bargain contracts Cowboys must consider in 2022 NFL free agency :: Bleacher Report

Link

With suddenly plenty of cap space to work with, the Cowboys could still do plenty of bargain-bin shopping now that the top-dollar guys are signed. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson and Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton both warrant at least a cursory look. (Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner is also mentioned, but he agreed to terms with Denver late Thursday night.)

Report: Cowboys to hire Brian Schottenheimer in game-planning role :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The son of the late legendary head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been on the sidelines himself since 1997 with almost a dozen teams both pro and college. Now he’ll reportedly work in a “unique” role for the Cowboys, charting league trends and helping Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn implement ideas based on what he sees. Ben McAdoo served Dallas in a similar capacity last season.

Most impactful moves and 2022 offseason goals for all 32 NFL teams :: ESPN

Link

The Cowboys’ offseason goal? Same as in most years: re-sign players to keep them in the building. Apart from a few key notables, check. The biggest question still to be answered, though, is the offensive line. With uncertainty at two (and maybe three) spots, they’re expected to pick up a veteran in free agency and addressing their front in the draft.

NC State's Ikem Ekwonu is long shot to reach Cowboys, maybe Cowboys should reach up for him :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The offensive lineman was an award-winner for the Wolfpack, a physical mauler with a powerful finish. He doesn’t have many weaknesses to his game, meaning if the Cowboys decide they want him, they’ll probably have to move higher than 24th to get him.

If available, Washington CB Trent McDuffie may have skillset to make Cowboys dip again :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While the Dallas cornerback situation seems set, this Huskies star may be worth grabbing. With near-perfect technique and flawless change-of-direction skills, he’d make a run at a starting spot right away in the Cowboys’ nickel package. Teaming McDuffie with youngsters Trevon Diggs and Kelvin Joseph could solidify the position in Dallas for years to come.

More Sauce? Ahmad Gardner selection would signal Cowboys dedication to defense :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The corner nicknamed “Sauce” figures to be a first-round selection in the draft. While it’s hard to imagine the Cowboys going there with their earliest pick, he’d also be impossible to pass on if he happens to still be available once Dallas is on the clock. Adept in press-man, off-man, and zone coverage schemes, he’s also a capable and willing tackler with very few weaknesses in his game.

New WR James Washington misses press call for most cowboy reason ever :: David Helman (Twitter)

James Washington was supposed to talk with DFW media a couple days ago, but he got an unexpected delivery of hay to his ranch & had to deal with that, so he missed the call. Gotta say, that’s a new one 😂 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 24, 2022

Grading NFL overtime format ideas and proposals: Mandatory possessions, spot and choose, no sudden death, more :: ESPN

Link

Kevin Seifert looks at seven different proposals for fixing the league’s overtime format, from guaranteed mandatory possessions and shootouts to the radical “spot-and-choose” idea to flat-out eliminating the coin toss or even the clock, none of the ideas score higher than a B+. Some of the suggestions would make games even longer; some contests could still result in a tie. There simply may not be a way of finishing extra-frame games that makes everyone happy.

1

1