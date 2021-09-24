News: Micah Parsons as Terminator or 007? Cowboys react to Sirianni’s shirt

Micah Parsons couldn’t have scripted the start to his NFL career much better. He’s been a superstar through his first two pro games, even filling in more than admirably at a position he hasn’t played in earnest since high school. So what’s next? As everyone waits to see what his role will be Monday night against the Eagles, he’s thinking something in the apocalyptic action genre, while one of the team’s in-house writers is leaning toward a secret-agent kind of feel for the third installment in Micah’s Excellent Adventure.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed the need for bulletin-board material in the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry… while providing exactly that in his Thursday press conference. Cowboys players were not impressed. There are injury updates that leave Amari Cooper and Keanu Neal with a chance to play in Week 3, and a touted rookie may finally get to make his debut. We’re looking at the ins and outs of the two-headed running back monster in Dallas, and examining the impressive intangibles of quarterback Dak Prescott. All that, plus what the mathematical models have to say about Monday night’s matchup. On to the News and Notes…

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs :: NFL.com

Link The rookie linebacker, part-time defensive end, and full-time soundbite machine was at it again this week. After notching the team's first sack of the season against Los Angeles, Parsons wants more. "Every quarterback [we face this season] is on the hit list. I want all of them," Parsons said. "[Jalen] Hurts is on the hit list now, too. You got to look at it like you're trying to be like The Terminator out there."

Helman: I spy another new role for Micah :: The Mothership

Link David Helman was impressed with Parsons's debut as an edge rusher, but has a new idea for Week 3. Keeping in mind the rookie's 4.30-type speed, "what better way to cover yourselves against a speedy quarterback than with the world's fastest spy covering the middle level of the defense?" Letting Parsons play off the ball, where he'll log the most snaps, and assigning him to spy Hurts on every down is an intriguing notion.

Eagles head coach shows up for press conference in "Beat Dallas" T-shirt :: Cowboys Wire

Link First-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says the Cowboys-Eagles series reminds him of a college rivalry. So he showed up for his Thursday press conference in a custom T-shirt that read "Beat Dallas" in big block lettering. "I don't know if anyone- our side, their side- needs any more bulletin board material or if it's even going to help," Sirianni said. The coach also showed his players a video package of some of the storied games between the two clubs.

‘We stay in our lane’: Cowboys respond to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s bold rivalry shirt :: USA Today

Link Sirianni's shirt caused a few raised eyebrows (literally) when Cowboys players were told about it, but the two-tine rushing champ isn't interested in seeing his own coach stir the pot with a similar wardrobe choice. "Probably the team I don't like the most," Elliott said. "Philly Week is always fun." CeeDee Lamb added, "I am not mad at [Sirianni]. He is supporting his team. And I got to support my guys. We just have a different way of showing it."

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts bring top-notch intangibles to QB duel :: ESPN

Link In a side-by-side look at each quarterback's intangibles, Todd Archer handles the Prescott analysis. In the category of leadership: It "might be his best trait." Mentality? "The moment is never too big for him." His development has resulted in Prescott eclipsing 400 passing yards four times in his last seven outings. And under the big stage, Monday will mark his 29th primetime regular-season appearance. "I love night games," Prescott said. "Love playing on prime time. I think it's just set for the perfect stage."

McCarthy: Cooper, Neal could play for Cowboys; Armstong, Watkins, Nsekhe out for MNF :: Cowboys Wire

Link Wideout Amari Cooper was limited in Thursday's practice session with sore ribs and linebacker Keanu Neal remains in COVID protocol, but both still havea chance to play Monday night, according to McCarthy. Dorance Armstrong, Carlos Watkins, and Ty Nsekhe have already been declared out by the coach.

With injuries piling up at DE, Cowboys rookie Chauncey Golston could make his NFL debut vs. Eagles :: Blogging the Boys

Link Injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Watkins, and Armstrong all sitting this Monday night, third-round draft pick Chauncey Golston may see his first NFL action. The Cowboys stuck with him through a lingering camp injury of his own, but now his play could come in handy against Philadelphia's zone-read heavy offense and solid running game.

Film Room: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard :: Football Outsiders

Link So who's better? Elliott gets to the hole better and is incredibly smooth getting to the line of scrimmage with the ball in his hands. When the Cowboys need a yard or two, No. 21 is still the man. Pollard shows a pitter-pattering tendency to avoid getting downhill, but is absolutely electric when he does find an angle to bounce to the outside. The "not spicy" conclusion is that both backs are valuable in different ways, and the fact that Kellen Moore is finding ways to showcase each doing what he does best should terrify opposing defenses.

Pollard is posting important runs at an impressive rate :: John Owning (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott shrugs at criticism that he’s sharing duties despite his high salary :: ProFootballTalk

Link Elliott doesn't tie his monster salary to his workload or output on the field, and thinks no one else should, either. "They're not the one signing the checks," the running back said Thursday. "They're not the ones sending the wires. So, I mean, I don't think it matters." He was a largely a pass blocker in Week 1 and was in a veritable 50/50 split with the much-cheaper Tony Pollard in Week 2, but Elliott has a base salary of $12.9 million for 2022 already guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap.

Game Theory: Week 3 win probabilities, score projections :: NFL.com

Link Cynthia Frelund's mathematical models like the Cowboys in their home opener. She gives Dallas a 61% win probability and projects a 29-24 final score. The over/under for the game is set at 51, with the Cowboys serving as four-point favorites. Their cover probability? Frelund calls it 52%.

