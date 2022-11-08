News: McCarthy talks Lambeau return; 3 Cowboys opponents suffering personnel issues

Get ready for a week full of talk about homecomings. Mike McCarthy spent nearly his entire Monday press conference fielding questions about his imminent return to Lambeau Field, and while he tried to write the Week 10 trip off as any other game, he ended up getting emotional about his time in Green Bay. But there’s plenty more to preview in this clash of traditional NFC foes, including the chance for Dallas to finally exorcise the demons of Aaron Rodgers, and the key piece of the Packers puzzle who will be missing from the Green Bay defense.

Elsewhere, two other upcoming opponents suffered losses on Monday: the Giants will be without one of the stars of their secondary, and the Colts will be coming to town next month under the leadership of a very unlikely interim coach. We’ll get into which Cowboys will benefit the most from the bye week rest, we’re looking at the new “Four Horsemen” who are playing a big role in the Dallas offense, we’re previewing every remaining game on the schedule, and we’re getting a temperature reading from McCarthy on Odell Beckham Jr. That’s all on tap in News and Notes.

Mike McCarthy laughs, wells up about return to Green Bay: 'This is [expletive]' :: Yahoo Sports

The coach tried to tell reporters that his return to Lambeau Field wouldn’t be any different than any other road game. “I’m going in there to win,” he said. But over the course of a 22-minute press conference- mostly about the city where he coached for 12-plus seasons, won a Super Bowl, and has a street named for him- McCarthy got emotional when he talked about the connections his family made there and the roots they put down. “The exit, it left a dent, just to be honest.”

Cowboys open as road favorites ahead of Week 10 trip to slumping Packers :: Cowboys Wire

Few could have guessed the Cowboys would be favored by 4.5 points in their trip to Lambeau Field. Dallas is 6-2 against the spread so far in 2022. The over/under in this game is 43.5 points; the Cowboys’ totals have been under in five of eight games.

Matt LaFleur confirms season-ending injury for Packers OLB Rashan Gary :: Packers Wire

Green Bay’s star outside linebacker tore his ACL over the weekend in Detroit. Gary leads the team in sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles for loss. Rookie Kingsley Enagbare will have to step in when the Packers host the Cowboys on Sunday.

Cowboys at Packers: The end of Aaron Rodgers nightmares for Dallas? :: SI.com

The four-time MVP is 7-2 as a starter against the Cowboys, including two postseason wins. In eight regular-season meetings, Rodgers has 1,940 passing yards, 11 touchdowns… and just one interception. But things look different this time around with Green Bay riding a five-game skid and the Dallas defense looking to be the hottest thing on the frozen tundra this Sunday.

11 Cowboys players who will benefit the most from the bye week :: Cowboys Wire

Ezekiel Elliott tops the list of Cowboys who stand to reap the biggest rewards from a week off (And Elliott has had two weeks off.) Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin, Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown, and even Dak Prescott should be revitalized after the bye. Malik Hooker and Sam Williams look to be back in action; Tyron Smith is getting closer to a return, too.

McCarthy "always been a huge fan" of OBJ :: The Mothership

The coach didn’t exactly throw water on the notion of the Cowboys bringing the mercurial wideout aboard via free agency once his ACL heals. “All the guys that I’ve worked with – with the NY Giants and the Cleveland Browns – everybody has nothing but great things to say about him,” McCarthy said Monday. “Obviously, I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability. But I’ve heard so many excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future.”

While WR questions remain, Cowboys’ offensive surge is fueled by Four Horsemen at TE :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys have scored nine touchdowns with three tight ends on the field in eight games this season. They had five such scores in 17 games all of last season. Rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have been big contributors in 2022 with the offense shorthanded at wide receiver; no one has been happier about it than starter Dalton Schultz. All three- along with Sean McKeon- have been active the past two games.

2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Cowboys after the bye :: Cowboys Wire

Our September forecast had the team at 5-3 right now, so 6-2 is a nice bonus. A revised look at the back half of the season has Dallas going 7-2 the rest of the way, with the only stumbles coming against Philadelphia in Week 16 and Tennessee in Week 17. Hitting the postseason as a 5-seed, the team knocks off Atlanta, San Francisco, and Philadelphia to earn a Super Bowl berth against Kansas City.

'November is a huge month': Cowboys exit bye with three games in 12 days :: ESPN

The final nine-game stretch of the regular season is filled with seven teams that harbor at least playoff possibilities. The Packers are reeling, but will be followed in short order by 7-1 Minnesota and the 6-2 Giants, all in a 12-day span. The Cowboys will have another short turnaround in late December with the 8-0 Eagles on Christmas Eve and 5-3 Titans in Nashville on Dec. 29.

Xavier McKinney suffers hand injury during bye week vacation, out 'a few weeks' :: 105.3 The Fan

The Giants safety said he “had an accident” riding an ATV in Mexico over the team’s bye week. The hand injury he suffered will cost him several games, including the Thanksgiving Day matchup in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich :: Colts Wire

Hours after announcing the firing of head coach Frank Reich, Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the football world by naming Jeff Saturday the team’s interim coach. The longtime former center and current TV analyst went to six Pro Bowls but has no coaching experience at anything above the high school level. Indianapolis travels to play Dallas in Week 13.

