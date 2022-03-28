News: La’el Collins takes dig at Cowboys, will Jerry Jones speak at league meetings?

As the league meetings get underway, one Cowboys notable is missing. Without Mike McCarthy there for any media Q&A, that leaves Jerry Jones to face the press. The Cowboys owner has been M.I.A. lately amid a handful of controversies both on and off the field, but the silence may end this week.

Elsewhere, an ex-Cowboy takes a shot at the team as he meets with reporters for his new club, and we learn that the Dallas front office tried to keep its struggling kicker in the building. Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t a fan of Trevon Diggs’s recent what-if scenario involving his brother, we get a glimpse into the day-to-day life of real-life cowboy James Washington, and the grades are out on which NFL GMs do draft-day trades the best. All that, plus a seven-round mock that also says the more picks, the better. Here’s your Monday morning News and Notes.

Report: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to skip league meetings, to spend time scouting instead :: Cowboys Wire

McCarthy has said he’s been more involved in the draft process in Dallas than ever before as a head coach. To that end, he’s skipping the NFL’s annual league meetings in Florida this week to squeeze in a few more pro day visits. The fact that he’ll miss out on media interviews and more questions about his job status is likely just a bonus.

Mike McCarthy skips NFL meetings; will Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones end media silence? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

McCarthy’s absence from the league meeting will- almost unbelievably- put even more focus on the Cowboys owner. Jones hasn’t made any public statements about the team since his impromptu call-in to a local radio station on January 28. Jones and the Cowboys have been in the news a lot since then; little of it has been the good kind of publicity. Jones is expected to be at the league meeting. Whether he does any sort of sit-down with Dallas media- or what he says- is anyone’s guess.

La’el Collins throws shade at Cowboys in Bengals press conference :: The Landry Hat

The former Cowboys lineman made it clear why he came to Cincinnati. “At this point in my career, it’s not about the money; it’s about winning. I want to win,” Collins said. “I want to win championships, and this is the team to do it.” (Yes, he used the plural.) Along with ex-Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, that’s now two Bengals who have all but said that the focus in Dallas isn’t necessarily on winning titles.

NFL Draft: Which general managers make the best draft-day trades? :: Pro Football Focus

Over the past five years, Jerry Jones ranks sixth out of all NFL general managers when it comes to maximizing value in draft-day trades (i.e. getting more picks). This comes from a strategy that almost always sees them trading down and generally doing it after the expensive first round.

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Double dip at WR helps replenish offense :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas goes wheeling and dealing in this exercise, sending picks to Kansas City, Minnesota, and Atlanta to get a larger haul. In return, they take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the first and third rounds. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III joins in the third, as does Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams. Virginia tight end Jelani Woods and Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin complete the offensive re-load, while Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell and LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell are the defensive adds.

Cowboys led 2021 DVOA overachievers :: Football Outsiders

Before the season, Dallas was projected to barely make the top 10 in DVOA. They ended up better than everyone. Offensively, they started on fire, with a 24.9% offensive DVOA. They went just 6.4% after Prescott’s calf injury. Defensively, Dan Quinn, Micah Parsons, and 11 picks from Trevon Diggs were the difference, helping the Cowboys finish 2021 at minus-15.2% defensive DVOA. That unit should come back down to earth this season, and Prescott can’t get hurt again (right?), so figure on the Cowboys staying near the top of this list once again.

Josh Allen has curt response to Trevon Diggs's idea for brother Stefon to join Cowboys :: Josh Allen (Twitter)

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

Cowboys tried to bring back Zuerlein for less before he signed with Jets :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys released their struggling kicker to save $2.5 million in cap space. They not only thought about bringing him back in 2022 on a reduced contract, they apparently made him an offer. Zuerlein declined, and now he’ll compete for a starting job with the New York Jets on a $2.75 million one-year deal.

James Washington's typical day doesn't look like other NFL wide receivers' :: David Helman (Twitter)

James Washington’s ranch is about 40 acres, out west of Abilene. From the sounds of it, he’s living the damn dream. pic.twitter.com/U49uwcUl7T — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 24, 2022

