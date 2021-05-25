News: Julio Jones slams Cowboys rumor, Dak Prescott makes return

Todd Brock
·6 min read
Falcons wideout Julio Jones being photographed wearing Cowboys gear caused a bit of a minor stir, prompting whispers that maybe he was being traded to- or at least lobbying for a trade to- Dallas. But a Monday phone call from Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 all but registered on the Richter scale around the league. In the span of 90 seconds, Jones not only confirmed that he wants out of Atlanta, but he also dismissed the Cowboys as losers, and stated for the record that he has no interest in wearing the star.

The Cowboys nevertheless added to the wide receiver room before the day was over, providing yet another pass-catching target for Dak Prescott, who made his first appearance in a helmet and game-speed action since last October’s injury. The quarterback looks to build on his return with Tuesday’s OTA session. Contract details have been revealed for linebacker Jabril Cox, who could be the key to fixing the team’s woeful pass defense. Ezekiel Elliott is part of one of the NFL’s best rushing duos, even as one outlet pegs him as grossly overpaid. Amari Cooper could be on the verge of something big, and Cowboys legend Randy White sits down with his college alma mater. That’s all ahead in the News and Notes.

Falcons WR Julio Jones shuts down any rumors of being traded to the Dallas Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

Link Any faint hopes that Julio Jones raised by being photographed wearing a Cowboys hoodie were dashed by the wide receiver himself during a phone interview on Monday. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed, the Falcons star- who sounded unaware the call was being broadcast live- told Sharpe, "I ain’t going to Dallas, man. I never thought about going there." When asked where he wants to play next season, the disgruntled wideout said, "I want to win." Sharpe was quick to take a swipe at the Cowboys, telling Jones, "Well, don't go to Dallas, Julio!" Jones replied, "C'mon, man, You already know I know." -TB

Dak Prescott returns to practice on first day of Cowboys OTAs :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys' starting quarterback was back on the field, throwing live balls to covered receivers for the first time in the 225 days since his catastrophic ankle injury last season. Monday marked the first day of organized team activities, and a major milestone in Prescott's return to the "dominating fashion" he promised earlier this month. -TB

All Dallas Cowboys’ eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott’s ankle during OTAs :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link Clarence Hill reports that Prescott's ankle will get a further test on Tuesday, when the team's practice "will feature an an increased workload for players, including the introduction of situational drills." The Cowboys will open practice to the media on a day when "coaches are allowed on the field and on-field workouts may include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. No live contact is allowed." -TB

Dak thanks adversity for the opportunity in post :: @_4dak (Instagram)

Contract terms revealed for Cowboys LB Jabril Cox :: Geaux 247

Link The former LSU star signed his rookie deal with the Cowboys late last week, and now the terms of the contract are being reported. The fourth-round linebacker's pact is reportedly worth $4.69 million max value, with a $4.251 million base and a $771,248 signing bonus. -TB

Jabril Cox will be a key factor in Cowboys defensive pass coverage :: Blogging the Boys

Link He's already been called the steal of the draft. But Jabril Cox could end up being the key to fixing the Cowboys' leaky pass defense, too. Justin A. Morris examines his "upper-echelon coverage ability" and calls him "the consummate cover-man from the outside linebacker’s spot." Look for the rookie to play a crucial role in nickel and dime packages in 2021. -TB

Cowboys add depth, sign new WR after recent tryout :: Cowboys Wire

Link The team announced the signing of wide receiver Johnnie Dixon on Monday, following his tryout last week on the same day as quarterback Brett Hundley. Dixon was a college teammate of Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State and a team captain there his senior season. He spent the 2019 season on Arizona's practice squad. -TB

OuTTakes Podcast: Randy White :: Testudo Times

Link The University of Maryland's football podcast sits down with one of its greatest former stars. Randy White remembers the unexpected phone call he got from Dallas on draft day 1975, discusses his 14-year tenure with the Cowboys, and talks about his unique place in NFL history as one of only two men to be named a Super Bowl co-MVP. -TB

Cowboys have one of league's best RB duos heading into 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Based on the recent rankings by Pro Football Focus, Ezekiel Elliott's placement as the league's 12th-best running back may seem low. But when Tony Pollard's landing at No. 21 is factored in, the Cowboys have the second-best backfield tandem in the entire league. Asa Henry goes inside the numbers. -TB

The most overpaid & underpaid players at every NFL position :: Yardbarker

Link Ezekiel Elliott is listed in this piece as the league's most overpaid running back, hinting that his down year in 2020 was not an anomaly, but an omen. "The Cowboys could regret the big contract they handed Elliott two years ago," writes Seth Trachtman, "which includes a $13.7 million cap hit in 2021, the highest at the running back position." -TB

Top storylines to watch as OTAs get underway :: The Mothership

Link Apart from the return of Rayne Dakota Prescott, there are plenty more questions that will start to be answered as the Cowboys' work sessions continue. David Helman shares what he'll be watching, from the suddenly-crowded linebacker shuffle to the first looks at Dan Quinn's defense to needing a program to keep track of some of the new jersey numbers. -TB

Amari Cooper has fit the bill of No. 1 wideout since joining Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Amari Cooper turned the Cowboys' 2018 season around after a midseason trade brought the wideout over from Oakland. Since then, Cooper "has been one of the most consistent guys on the Cowboys roster." Matthew Lenix looks at the possibility that Cooper could prove to be an even better investment for the Cowboys in 2021. -TB

