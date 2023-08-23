News and highlights from Rams’ 1st joint practice with Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are spending the week in Denver before their preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday night, and they’ll get a chance to hold two practices with their upcoming opponent leading up to the game.

The Rams and Broncos will practice together on Wednesday and Thursday morning, just as Los Angeles did with the Raiders last week. While most of the starters won’t play in Saturday’s game, this is a chance for them to practice against another opponent before Week 1.

Follow along for live updates from Rams-Broncos practice on Wednesday.

Site of Rams-Broncos practice

📍 Denver. Joint practice No. 1 with Broncos underway pic.twitter.com/Ob2DPsVtWS — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 23, 2023

Practice venue

Several players return to practice

Rams WR Cooper Kupp, DB Derion Kendrick and OL Joe Noteboom practicing. OL Logan Bruss (lateral ankle sprain) is back at practice too. OL Rob Havenstein is here but not practicing. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 23, 2023

Jared Allen working with Broncos pass rushers

Jared Allen here in Denver again today working with Broncos pass rushers. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 23, 2023

Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton connect on deep TD

After a slow start to 7on7, Russell Wilson finds Courtland Sutton DEEP for a touchdown against the Rams. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire