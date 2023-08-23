News and highlights from Packers’ last public practice of training camp

The final public practice of 2023 training camp arrives Wednesday for the Green Bay Packers.

The heat at Ray Nitschke Field will be oppressive, which is why Matt LaFleur decided to move practice up to 11:00 a.m. CT. Fans willing to face the high heat index will get to see the Packers practice for one last time before doors are closed and LaFleur’s team starts prepping for the regular season.

Matt LaFleur's pre-practice press conference

Tuesday practice review

Rashan Gary returned to 11-on-11 periods, Eric Stokes still isn’t ready to come off the PUP list and the Packers made a roster swap, signing cornerback Elijah Hamilton and waiving center Jake Hanson.

Paul Bretl’s key observations and takeaways:

