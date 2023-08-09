News and highlights from Packers’ joint practice with Bengals
The Green Bay Packers are going on the road for their 10th practice of training camp in 2023. On Wednesday, Matt LaFleur’s team will take on Zac Taylor’s Bengals — now an AFC powerhouse — for a joint practice in Cincinnati.
The event will feature 11-on-11 periods and should give both the Packers and Bengals a good look at their respective rosters in a controlled but competitive environment ahead of Friday’s preseason opener at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Packers Wire will track all the news and highlights from Wednesday’s joint practice, including LaFleur’s pre-practice press conference.