News and highlights from Day 2 of Saints’ joint practices with Chargers

We’re on to the second day of joint practices between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, which gives Derek Carr and the Saints offense another opportunity to compete with one of the NFL’s most talented offenses. That’s also true for the New Orleans defense as they look to pressure young franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and the high-flying Chargers offense.

Here are all of the highlights and reports from Friday’s Saints-Chargers practice:

Special visitor: former Saint and Charger Manti Te'o 👏 pic.twitter.com/YoUwrVw8pW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023

AK & DD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gOobrNUJXS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023

Have not spotted Shaq Davis yet. Tre’Quan Smith, Landon Young, and Jesse James would be the other absences. We have Bresee. Taysom Hill, Rashid Shaheed and Cesar Ruiz out here but not practicing. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 18, 2023

Not seen so far at #Saints practice: T. Smith

L. Young

J. James

S. Davis Seeing T. Hill, R. Shaheed, and C. Ruiz here but not participating. Shaheed and Ruiz are in jerseys but not pads. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 18, 2023

Demario Davis participated in walkthrough today and is participating in individual drills today. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 18, 2023

Perfect day in Costa Mesa for #saints chargers joint practice 2 pic.twitter.com/q9PJnt0VIF — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 18, 2023

Always good to see Manti 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/TcykIxSBTG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023

Day 16. #Chargers wrapping up joint practices with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/fdCHiuYgU7 — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 18, 2023

STM's rolling deep to #Chargers exclusive joint practice in #CostaMesa! this will be the final training camp at Jack Hammet with the highly anticipated Practice Facility opening next #summer in #Inglewood! https://t.co/Sk7v2IIaxl — DHBC ⚡ Oregon (@dhbcOregon) August 18, 2023

