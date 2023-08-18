News and highlights from Day 2 of Saints’ joint practices with Chargers
We’re on to the second day of joint practices between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers, which gives Derek Carr and the Saints offense another opportunity to compete with one of the NFL’s most talented offenses. That’s also true for the New Orleans defense as they look to pressure young franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and the high-flying Chargers offense.
Here are all of the highlights and reports from Friday’s Saints-Chargers practice:
Special visitor: former Saint and Charger Manti Te'o 👏 pic.twitter.com/YoUwrVw8pW
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023
Day 2️⃣ vs the Chargers 💪#Saints | @Chevron pic.twitter.com/FGKrftaobJ
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023
Taysom Hill has arrived, did not see him here yesterday #Saints pic.twitter.com/IfFCc7ikcK
— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 18, 2023
AK & DD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gOobrNUJXS
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023
Have not spotted Shaq Davis yet. Tre’Quan Smith, Landon Young, and Jesse James would be the other absences.
We have Bresee.
Taysom Hill, Rashid Shaheed and Cesar Ruiz out here but not practicing.
— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 18, 2023
Not seen so far at #Saints practice:
T. Smith
L. Young
J. James
S. Davis
Seeing T. Hill, R. Shaheed, and C. Ruiz here but not participating. Shaheed and Ruiz are in jerseys but not pads.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 18, 2023
Demario Davis doing individual drills today. Kendre Miller is again as well. #Saints @SaintsNews
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 18, 2023
Demario Davis participated in walkthrough today and is participating in individual drills today.
— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 18, 2023
Perfect day in Costa Mesa for #saints chargers joint practice 2 pic.twitter.com/q9PJnt0VIF
— Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 18, 2023
Always good to see Manti 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/TcykIxSBTG
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 18, 2023
#Chargers WR John Hightower and Josh Palmer both active again today. A great sign. pic.twitter.com/lIBCekEE0f
— Dan W. (@DanWSports) August 18, 2023
Day 16. #Chargers wrapping up joint practices with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/fdCHiuYgU7
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 18, 2023
#Chargers P JK Scott business still booming pic.twitter.com/LCvys0fogY
— Dan W. (@DanWSports) August 18, 2023
📍#Chargers #Saints Joint Practice Day ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Qfg9a2v8Eh
— Dan W. (@DanWSports) August 18, 2023
STM's rolling deep to #Chargers exclusive joint practice in #CostaMesa!
this will be the final training camp at Jack Hammet with the highly anticipated Practice Facility opening next #summer in #Inglewood! https://t.co/Sk7v2IIaxl
— DHBC ⚡ Oregon (@dhbcOregon) August 18, 2023