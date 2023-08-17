News and highlights from Day 2 of Packers’ joint practices with Patriots

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots will return to Ray Nitschke Field for the second of two joint practices in Green Bay on Thursday. The two teams were on the field for over two hours of work, featuring several 11-on-11 periods, during Wednesday’s first practice.

Can Jordan Love and the Packers offense pick up where they left off? Will the Packers defensive front continue dominating? Can Anders Carlson get off the rollercoaster for one day? Stay tuned.

Packers Wire will track all the news and highlights from Thursday’s joint practice, including LaFleur’s pre-practice press conference.

Day 1 recap

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) prepares to pass the ball at Packers Family Night on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

